Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Snohomish County businesses seeing surge in property crime

Mar 3, 2023, 6:50 AM
Snohomish County Crime...
Businesses in Snohomish County have expressed their frustration with the recent property crime. (KIRO 7 News)
(KIRO 7 News)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Breaking windows and driving through storefronts are just some of the tactics criminals are using to vandalize and steal from local businesses.

It quickly becomes costly for stores that are hit, as they have to factor in replacement costs.

“It’s thousands of dollars for just a simple storefront door,” says Brian Perkins with Perkins Glass and Mirror Company.

His family has been in the glass business for more than a century. He said they continue to stay busy.

“I wouldn’t say the volume’s changed. But the type [of repairs] has changed,” said Perkins.

Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend

He estimates 40-50% of his company’s work is repairs for businesses, often from vandalism or break-ins.

The surge in property crime only adds to the backlog on materials.

“Anything that involves that metal framework, or doors. Doors specifically are two-to-three months out,” Perkins says of repair delays.

Another company, Access Windows and Glass, told KIRO 7 that they have a six-to-eight-week delay for storefront door repairs. They also have seen a 10-12% increase in the prices of glass each quarter.

Businesses in Snohomish County have expressed their frustration with the recent property crime.

“I’m exhausted worrying about whether I get that phone call from the alarm company,” says Jesse Villareal with Harbor Freight Tools. “The last time we had someone come and smash in our windows … it was darn near close to $25,000.”

Local News

Lake City Fire...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Fire, smoke engulfs vacant commercial building in Seattle

A fire at a vacant commercial building off Lake City Way in Seattle Friday morning caused the roadway to be shut down.
10 hours ago
thunderstorm...
Ted Buehner

March is the start of thunderstorm season in the Pacific Northwest

Thunderstorms can occur throughout the year, but springtime is prime time, while autumn has another rise in thunderstorm activity as well.
1 day ago
Nordstrom...
Bill Kaczaraba

Nordstrom to shut down all operations in Canada

Nordstrom is leaving Canada. The luxury franchise has six retail stores in Canada, seven Nordstrom Racks.
1 day ago
gun...
MyNorthwest Staff

Significant gun legislation advances through WA Senate in tight vote

“This policy will ensure that the gun industry is treated like every other industry and faces real consequences for irresponsible conduct,” Ferguson said.
1 day ago
graffiti...
Frank Sumrall

Lynnwood hiring employees solely to remove gang-related graffiti

The Lynnwood City Council approved of nearly $400,000 of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to combat graffiti, which passed on a 6-0 vote.
1 day ago
anacortes-sidney...
Micki Gamez

Anacortes-Sidney ferry route cancellation will change lives

The cancellation of the Anacortes-Sidney B.C. route was a life-changing announcement for many who consistently used the route.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Snohomish County businesses seeing surge in property crime