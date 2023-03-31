Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle reaches settlement for motorcyclist killed at ‘dangerous intersection’

Mar 31, 2023, 8:43 AM | Updated: 11:49 am
intersection...
The City of Seattle has settled a lawsuit with the family of a man who was hit and killed while riding a motorcycle through what the city is now calling a “notoriously dangerous intersection” in Wedgwood. (Photo from Flickr @Wedgwood Community Council)
(Photo from Flickr @Wedgwood Community Council)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The City of Seattle has settled a lawsuit with the family of a man who was hit and killed while riding a motorcycle through what the city is now calling a “notoriously dangerous intersection” in Wedgwood.

Jackson Reavis, a 22-year-old man, was riding his motorcycle through the intersection of 35th Avenue NE and NE 75th Street in northeast Seattle. He had the right of way through the intersection when a driver in a pickup truck turning left on a solid green light against oncoming traffic struck and killed him.

Bremerton School Board settles for $2M to football coach Kennedy

Reavis’ family argued that the city had prior knowledge of the danger posed by the intersection and had plans and funding for installing left-turn arrow signals that could have saved Reavis’ life. They did not act in time, though, to save his life.

“Jackson’s death was unquestionably preventable,” said Craig Sims, the attorney leading the case against the City. “The tragic facts of this case show that it took his death to prompt the City to make a simple, low-cost change to an intersection it knew was unsafe. We hope this outcome sends a clear message that the City must take responsibility for its inaction and will commit to never again ignoring clear, simple opportunities to make Seattle roadways safer for our community.”

According to the argument made by the family’s attorneys, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) had funding allotted and available to install left turn signals at 35th Avenue NE – and had design plans drawn for the signals to be added to the existing infrastructure at the intersection. However, the City abandoned those plans despite repeated concerns voiced by community members who called the intersection “dangerous,” a “hazard,” and an “accident waiting to happen,” attorneys say.

The City settled with the family for $6.5 million.

Shortly after Reavis’ death, the City installed the left-turn arrow signals on existing structures at the intersection.

“Jackson was a fiercely loyal and compassionate brother, friend and son who was just at the precipice of beginning the prime of his life,” said Nicole Van Borkulo, Reavis’ mother. “For reasons we may never know, SDOT did not install the left-turn signals until it was too late for Jackson. We hope that by sharing our experience, we can help prevent this type of tragic incident from occurring again in our community.”

Local News

studded tires...
Ted Buehner

Buehner: Don’t forget to remove studded tires by end of March

WSDOT said studded tires damage pavement, costing taxpayers’ additional road repair and maintenance expenditures.
12 hours ago
Kirkland hotel, La Quinta Inn...
Nicole Jennings

City of Kirkland hopeful hotel purchase will fill Eastside homeless shelter gaps

A former La Quinta Inn in South Kirkland will become housing for those who are homeless. The facility will also provide wraparound services.
12 hours ago
ferry crash...
Chris Sullivan

WA Ferries blames ship captain for Cathlamet ferry crash

The captain is to blame, according to the Washington State Ferries in its internal report on the crash of the Cathlament ferry last summer.
12 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Niku Kazori, KIRO 7 News

Locals and tourists visit the UW for blooming cherry blossoms

Cherry blossoms or sakura’s have yet again lined the Quad at The University of Washington. It draws locals and tourists to come out and see the blooms!
12 hours ago
insulin...
Lisa Brooks

Monthly $35 insulin cap made permanent by WA state Legislature

People with diabetes in Washington state can rest assured the cost of their life-saving insulin will continue to be capped at $35 a month.
12 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Gwen Baumgardner, KIRO 7 News

‘I’m worried for my kids education’: Olympia School District making major budget cuts

The Olympia School District joins with several districts across the state, forced to make budget cuts for the upcoming school year.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Seattle reaches settlement for motorcyclist killed at ‘dangerous intersection’