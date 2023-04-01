Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Half of Tacoma’s homicide victims under 18; city and youth programs hoping for change

Apr 1, 2023, 3:04 PM
homicide...
(KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The city of Tacoma reported 10 homicides in 2023. Half of the victims in those homicides are under the age of 18.

According to Tacoma police, three teenagers have died at the hands of gun violence. On Wednesday, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near Tacoma Community College.

“This family, friends, fellow students … the ripple effects, right, go throughout this community and broader,” Tacoma Police Department Public Information Officer Wendy Haddow told KIRO 7 at the scene.

Vicky McLaurin with the Neighborhood and Community Services Department of Tacoma says the city has invested $2 million in this past budget in order to provide funding for organizations and programs that directly work with at-risk youth on conflict resolution strategies. She says losing one young life to any sort of violence is one life too many.

“This is unfortunate and it’s not acceptable, and we continually work on areas to improve and to reduce the violent crimes and to give our children something else,” McLaurin said.

Youth programs in the area are also concerned about the issue. Nora Flemming de Sandoval, the executive director for Safe Streets, says some of the teens they work with knew the young boy who died Wednesday. She believes the issue of gun violence among youth goes way beyond the Puget Sound region.

“I think it’s a crisis across the country right now,” Flemming de Sandoval said.

She says the pandemic has really taken a toll on teenagers’ mental health. She says in order to fix this issue, they have to listen to the youth and provide the right resources for them.

“The other side of things is really getting people trained in youth mental health first aid. And understand what they can do to help young people feel better and heal from the wounds that they are feeling right now,” Flemming de Sandoval said.

Like many in the city, she believes it will take a village in order to save young lives.

“This isn’t a competition about who can do it best. This is, we all have to work together and collaborate on the solution and work together,” Flemming de Sandoval said.

Flemming de Sandoval says Safe Streets will host a public forum at Bethlehem Baptist Church on May 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the issue of gun violence amongst youth.

 

Local News

milwaukee park...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Man arrested after police respond to shooting near Milwaukee Park in Pacific

According to police, officers were called to an area near the park at 522 Milwaukee Blvd. S. for a shooting around 2:45 p.m.
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Man charged with murder in deaths of missing mom, girl

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The man named as a person of interest in the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old daughter was charged with two counts of murder in their deaths, police in Washington state said Friday. Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department booked Kirkland Warren for two counts of first-degree murder Friday after […]
2 days ago
kidnapping...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Manufactured roadblocks lead to attempted kidnapping in Pierce County

The woman described the suspect as a Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years of age. He is approximately 5-foot-7.
2 days ago
human trafficking...
Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Vashon Island man arrested on ten federal charges related to human trafficking

According to the media release, Ruiz-Hernandez used force, threats of force, and physical violence to force an adult to work for him.
2 days ago
the last of us...
Frank Sumrall

‘The Last of Us’ Season 2, set in Seattle, to be filmed in BC

The series premiere was watched by 4.7 million viewers on the first day it was released — the second-biggest for HBO since 2010.
2 days ago
capitol campus...
Nicole Jennings

WSP prepares for any Trump-related unrest at WA State Capitol

The WSP is gearing up in case there is unrest on the State Capitol Campus in Olympia when former President Trump is arraigned.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Half of Tacoma’s homicide victims under 18; city and youth programs hoping for change