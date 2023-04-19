Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Trump likely won’t attend trial over rape claim, lawyer says

Apr 19, 2023, 3:52 PM

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Thursday, April. 13, 2023. (AP Ph...

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Thursday, April. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for Donald Trump signaled Wednesday that the former president is unlikely to attend a civil trial next week in which a columnist has accused him of raping her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.

Attorney Joe Tacopina asked the judge who will preside over the trial starting Tuesday if he would tell jurors that Trump’s absence was designed to avoid logistical burdens that New York City and the court system would face if Trump were present.

Tacopina did not rule out that Trump could still attend the trial, saying jurors should be told that his “presence is excused unless and until he is called by either party to testify.”

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan had instructed attorneys to say by Thursday whether their clients will appear for all or a portion of the trial.

2019 memoir, has said through her lawyers that she will attend the entire trial.

Trump has repeatedly insisted he never met Carroll at the store and that he didn’t know who she was.

Tacopina said in a letter to Kaplan that Trump “wishes to appear at trial,” but jurors should be told that while no litigant is required to appear for a civil trial, “the absence of the defendant in this matter, by design, avoids the logistical burdens that his presence, as the former president, would cause the courthouse and New York City.”

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, mocked the request that jurors should be told Trump is not attending the trial “as some sort of favor to the City of New York.”

She noted that New York City and the Manhattan federal courts have hosted major trials, including some pertaining to notorious terrorists, without incident. And she said she won’t be calling Trump to the stand to testify as a witness because she can rely on showing jurors portions of his four-hour videotaped deposition.

“If Mr. Trump decides not to appear at his own trial for sexual assault and defamation, the jury may draw whatever inferences it chooses,” wrote the lawyer, who is not related to the judge.

She added that it was difficult to credit his arguments in light of his recent travel schedule.

“If Mr. Trump can find a way to attend wrestling championships, political conventions, civil depositions, and campaign functions, then surely he could surmount the logistics of attending his own federal trial,” she said.

National News

Associated Press

Man gets 10 months in prison for Black Lives Matter threats

DETROIT (AP) — A judge sentenced a Michigan man to 10 months in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to two hate crime charges for intimidating and attempting to intimidate people protesting in support of Black Lives Matter. U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington also sentenced Kenneth Pilon, 62, of Saginaw to one-year of supervised release. […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

BSA bankruptcy plan in effect, but appeals likely not over

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boys Scouts of America’s $2.4 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan took effect Wednesday. But more time will be needed before survivors of child sexual abuse at the hands of Boy Scout leaders and volunteers begin receiving compensation. The plan became effective when the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Search continues for victim in collapsed NYC parking garage

NEW YORK (AP) — Crews used cranes to pluck cars, one by one, from the rubble of a New York City parking garage Wednesday as building inspectors sought to pinpoint a cause for the century-old structure’s deadly collapse. Grim work also continued to recover the body of one garage worker presumed dead under tons of […]

16 hours ago

Kiora Hansen and Della Currie, from left, protest during a rally at Antioch police headquarters in ...

Associated Press

California city audits police who sent racist, abusive texts

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area city council voted Tuesday to audit its troubled police department, the latest development in a year-long federal investigation of the Antioch Police Department that blew up this month with the disclosure of racist and hostile text messages sent by officers. Angry residents crowded City Hall as […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn J...

Associated Press

Change of venue denied in Green Bay dismemberment killing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday denied a motion to move the trial of a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay. Taylor Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the killing of Shad Thyrion, 25, in February 2022. […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The North Dakota Capitol tower rises in the background behind a stone sign, April 19, 2012, ...

Associated Press

North Dakota’s 6-week abortion bill becomes veto-proof

North Dakota state senators overwhelmingly passed a bill Wednesday that would ban abortion at six weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape or incest. The bill has passed the Senate and House with veto-proof majorities, so it could become law without Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s approval. It would be one of the strictest abortion […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Trump likely won’t attend trial over rape claim, lawyer says