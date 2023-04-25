Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Safety still a concern for Ingraham High School students, parents

Apr 25, 2023, 6:41 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Some parents and students at Ingraham High School say Seattle Public Schools isn’t doing enough to keep kids safe. This comes some five months after an Ingraham student was shot and killed on school grounds.

Students and parents say the effects of that November shooting are still being felt at Ingraham. Families say they worry that not enough is being done to prevent another shooting.

Just last week, a student from another school was caught holding a gun in the parking lot there.

And that is what has so many parents and some students worried — and some say they simply don’t feel very safe here anymore.

By all appearances, Ingraham High School looks like it always has, a safe place for kids to learn. But scratch beneath the surface and it is apparent the shooting here last November is still weighing on some students’ minds.

“Yes, I was here that day and it was rough,” said Ingraham senior Hector Gerontakos. “And it was very scary for all of us.”

Gerontakos says some of those concerns remain.

“I thought they were going to do more, like, maybe metal detectors or put in more security,” he said, “which they did have way more security for months. Like, they were armed for a while. But they just kind of left like last month.”

The shooting at Ingraham five months ago claimed the life of a 17-year-old student.  Then last week, a Nathan Hale High student was caught holding a gun in the parking lot here after video was posted on social media.

For some parents, it renewed the fears and memories of that November day.

“It was very scary to hear that,” said Make Gallitelli, an Ingraham parent, remembering the shooting.

Soon after the shooting, Gallitelli formed a parents group focusing on safety issues at Ingraham. They sent a letter last February, asking the principal for the school’s safety plan and for better communication.

And she understands the lingering concerns about safety.

“I have that same feeling because until I hear from the district,” Gallitelli said. “Like I feel right now, as I speak, as of today, I feel we have been heard at least a little bit.”

She says that’s because of the quick response from the district last week when that student was caught with a gun.

But she says the issue is bigger than this one school.

And they plan to take their concerns directly to the Seattle School Board.  They plan to be at district headquarters for the board’s meeting Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

KIRO 7 hopes to be be there, too.

Local News

WA Republicans...

Bill Kaczaraba

New leader for WA State House Republicans selected Monday

Rep. Drew Stokesbary (R-Auburn) has been elected Leader of the Washington State House Republicans on Monday.

1 day ago

Cable news...

Bill Kaczaraba

Cable news shakeup: Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon out

Tucker Carlson (Fox News) and Don Lemon (CNN) have both left their networks and have anchored their final shows.

1 day ago

13-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting. (KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Edmonds police searching for suspect after 13-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds police are investigating after a teenager was hit in a drive-by shooting on Saturday evening.

1 day ago

Ferries, ferry...

L.B. Gilbert

Man tries to steal Bremerton ferry with ax for ‘revolution’

Police in Bremerton arrested a man Sunday who illegally boarded an out-of-service fast ferry and allegedly tried to steal it.

1 day ago

ferry...

Nate Connors

Washington State Ferry summer reservations go on sale Tuesday

With summer-like temperatures returning this week, we'll also see the return of ferry reservations on board Washington State Ferry routes.

1 day ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Meteorologist Nick Allard, KIRO 7 News

Big warmup on the way with temperatures in the 70s this weekend

It may not look like it now on a cool and wet Monday, but shorts will be in your future by the end of the week!

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Safety still a concern for Ingraham High School students, parents