Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

A measure of inflation that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve increased in April

May 26, 2023, 5:38 AM

File - Francisco Santana buys groceries at the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J. on Thursda...

File - Francisco Santana buys groceries at the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. On Friday, the Commerce Department issues its April report on consumer spending. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — A key index of U.S. prices ticked higher in April as consumer spending rebounded, a sign that inflationary pressures in the economy remain high.

The index, which the Federal Reserve closely monitors, showed that prices rose 0.4% from March to April, much higher than the 0.1% increase the previous month. Measured year over year, prices were up 4.4% last month, up from 4.2% in March.

The year-over-year figure was down sharply from a peak of 7% last June yet remains far above the Fed’s 2% inflation target, and it surpassed the 4.2% figure in March.

Consumers kept spending last month despite the price rise: Their spending jumped 0.8% from March to April.

The Fed monitors the inflation gauge that was issued Friday, called the personal consumption expenditures price index, even more closely than it does the government’s better-known consumer price index. The government has reported that CPI rose 4.9% in April from 12 months earlier.

Since inflation began surging after the pandemic recession, the PCE index has tended to show lower inflation than CPI. In part, that was because rents, which were among the biggest inflation drivers, carry twice the weight in the CPI that they do in the PCE. In addition, the PCE index seeks to account for changes in how people shop when inflation jumps. As a result, it can capture emerging trends — when, for example, consumers shift away from pricey national brands in favor of cheaper store brands.

National News

Associated Press

Chicago woman beaten while struggling with gunman who stole her French bulldog

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman says she was beaten and her French bulldog was stolen at gunpoint as she was taking it for a walk in her northwest side neighborhood. Alicja Pierzchala, 64, told reporters that the attack occurred Wednesday evening in Portage Park. “I just walk with my Peppa,” Pierzchala said. “She was […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Police in Florida say they fatally shot armed woman who ‘ambushed’ them in park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Police in a Florida park fatally shot an armed woman who “ambushed” them as they were searching for a drug investigation suspect, officials said. The shooting happened at Tom Brown Park in Tallahassee about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Police responded to the park after receiving a report that the person they were […]

6 hours ago

FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four others c...

Associated Press

Judge to sentence 2 Oath Keepers members after handing down punishment for group’s founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two members of the Oath Keepers who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style formation will be sentenced Friday, a day after the far-right extremist group’s founder received an 18-year prison term for seditious conspiracy and other charges in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta will sentence Army […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas’ extraordinary move to impeach scandal-plagued GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — After years of legal and ethical scandals swirling around Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state’s GOP-controlled House of Representatives has moved toward an impeachment vote that could quickly throw him from office. The extraordinary and rarely-used maneuver comes in the final days of the state’s legislative session and sets […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: US futures, world markets higher as US debt talks said to make headway

Wall Street followed world markets modestly higher early Friday, lifted by optimism that Congress and the president will strike calamitous default. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 each rose about 0.2% before the bell. Officials said President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy were narrowing in on a two-year […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the Presid...

Associated Press

US, Chinese trade officials express concern about each other’s restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, expressed concern Thursday about policies of each other’s governments following Chinese raids on consulting firms and U.S. curbs on exports of semiconductor technology, their governments said. The two sides announced no progress in disputes over technology and security but said Raimondo and […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

A measure of inflation that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve increased in April