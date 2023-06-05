Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Tech companies need to be held liable for AI misinformation

Jun 5, 2023, 8:05 AM | Updated: 9:58 am

AI misinformation...

A ChatGPT prompt is shown on a device near a public school in Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 5, 2023. A popular online chatbot powered by artificial intelligence is proving to be adept at creating disinformation and propaganda. When researchers asked the online AI chatbot ChatGPT to compose a blog post, news story or essay making the case for a widely debunked claim -- that COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe, for example -- the site often complied, with results that were regularly indistinguishable from similar claims that have bedeviled online content moderators for years. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

(AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

Based on the number of articles I’m seeing, there’s a new monster under the bed, and it’s AI.

There are warnings of a robot takeover, maybe even the extinction of civilization. If not, then at the very least (so the warning goes), there will be an attempt to use AI to subvert the election process.

More from Dave Ross: Patty Murray vows to restore social services as debt ceiling bill passes

I can see the temptation — chatbots are very good at spewing out made-up stuff.

I asked ChatGPT to write an arts and events calendar for today in Seattle. Simple task, and it did it. Instantly. Listing events at the Rep, the Crocodile, and an exhibit at a place called the “Seattle Art Gallery at 123 Main Street, Seattle.” Which doesn’t exist – because it was all made up!

And to the chatbot’s credit, there was a disclaimer at the bottom admitting it was all made up. But what it should have said is, “Sorry, I can’t do that, Dave, because I have no idea what’s going on in Seattle today.”

And yes, I’m sure the technology will get better with time, but the problem is that everything artificial, including intelligence, has one fundamental and incurable flaw: it’s artificial.

If it gets something wrong, it doesn’t care because it has no life. No pulse. No hunger. No fear. No sense of mortality or responsibility; no capacity to love or hate or feel pain. It has no stake in being right and faces no penalties for being wrong.

Which is why the responsibility has to be placed on any company that decides to unleash one of these things to flood the Internet with distorted news.

And if you say the First Amendment protects all speech, look at the case of Elizabeth Holmes – the entrepreneur who ran a company called Theranos. She lured investors in by making up stuff about her company’s accomplishments. She’s sold a false story, and she’s going to jail for 11 years. The First Amendment did not protect her.

Ross: AI ChatGPT gets defensive when you correct its mistakes

The owners of AI companies should face similar consequences.

The FCC prohibits broadcasters like us from deliberately distorting a factual news report.

And since chatbots are known to do exactly that, any company that unleashes an online chatbot that starts distorting factual news reports should be held responsible. And in the case of an election, I would even say criminally liable.

And once a few AI CEOs find themselves going to jail for 11 years, once they learn that Artificial Intelligence can lead to Actual Incarceration – I imagine the industry will quickly start policing itself.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

drug addiction...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: A personal story on how drug addiction affects us all

The reality is, each and every one of us is affected by drug addiction. If not personally, then through a family member, friend, or colleague.

3 days ago

patty murray debt ceiling...

Dave Ross

Ross: Patty Murray vows to restore social services as debt ceiling bill passes

This is a guest commentary from Senator Patty Murray. She was presiding over the Senate as they passed the debt ceiling bill last night.

3 days ago

irs funding debt limit bill...

Dave Ross

Ross: IRS funding lost in debt limit bill, tax cheats rejoice

The debt limit bill passed in a classic bi-partisan compromise, and I was actually impressed by last night’s debate.

4 days ago

WA's climate curriculum...

Bill Kaczaraba

John & Shari: Does WA’s new climate curriculum dismiss ‘rational thinking’?

A teacher says "she had to pick her jaw off the floor" when she saw the approach to science in the Washington state curriculum.

5 days ago

Irs debt ceiling...

Dave Ross

Ross: IRS has new no-pursuit policy with debt ceiling deal

This debt ceiling deal means the IRS will have to adopt a no-pursuit policy. It means the highway is clear, and all the lights are green.

5 days ago

book ban...

Dave Ross

Ross: Can anybody really ban a book?

For all the talk about a book ban, Dave Ross explains why he's never had any trouble getting any book he wants.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Ross: Tech companies need to be held liable for AI misinformation