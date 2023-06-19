Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

No more co-pays for breast cancer screenings in Washington

Jun 19, 2023, 3:50 PM

breast cancer co-pay...

FILE - A radiologist uses a magnifying glass to check mammograms for breast cancer in Los Angeles, May 6, 2010. U.S. women getting mammograms will soon receive information about their breast density, which can sometimes make cancer harder to spot, under government rules finalized Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Washington State will soon eliminate the co-pays on more kinds of breast cancer screenings. It’s a move a State Senator predicts will save lives.

Co-pays have already been removed from mammogram screenings.

But under State Senator Lynda Wilson’s bill that was passed by the legislature this session, “Women will not have to pay co-pays or any cost sharing for an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) or an ultrasound if it’s needed.”

Non-paying public not allowed into South King County ‘Public Safety Summit’

Insurance companies will have to cover it.

Co-pays for an ultrasound can cost 10 to 50 dollars. For an MRI, they can range from 20 to 100 dollars.

“For many women, it’s just too expensive,” Wilson said.

The Republican from Vancouver says it’s enough to prompt some women to think twice about additional screening, which could endanger their lives.

“Because we know that early detection saves lives, and so this (new law) helps with early detection,” Wilson said.

Wilson speaks from experience.

“Four and a half years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, and I did have to go further,” Wilson said.

Wilson said she found the lump herself and confirmed it was a tumor through a mammogram. An MRI helped determine how large the tumor was.

Wilson said she’s now working on a bill that would eliminate co-pays for bio-marker testing on tumors.

She said that kind of testing can help doctors determine what kind of cancer you have and whether or not you’d have the same outcome with or without chemotherapy.

She explained that chemo can be life-saving but is very hard on the body. She said she wants women to be able to make a more informed choice about their treatment.

According to Wilson’s office, the new “MRI, ultrasound law” takes effect July 23rd, which is 90 days after the end of the last legislative session.

Follow Heather Bosch on Twitter or email her here.

Local News

Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill...

Associated Press

At least 6 killed, dozens injured in weekend shootings across US

At least six people including a Pennsylvania state trooper were killed and dozens injured in a string of weekend violence and mass shootings across the U.S.

16 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Western Washington events to celebrate Juneteenth!

June 19 marks the day slavery was ended in the United States. There are several events in store to celebrate Juneteenth on Monday around Western Washington.

16 hours ago

FILE - The Microsoft logo in the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, on March 2, 2023. ...

Associated Press

Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks

In early June, sporadic but serious service disruptions plagued Microsoft's flagship office suite

16 hours ago

Gorge...

KIRO 7 News Staff

2 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Gorge Amphitheater campgrounds

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports that a shooter at the Gorge Amphitheater campground has been taken into custody.

3 days ago

Federal Way shooting...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Man turns himself in after shooting in Federal Way leaves 2 dead

A man turned himself in after a shooting Friday in Federal Way left two men dead and one in critical condition.

3 days ago

bellevue firefighters...

Lisa Brooks

All in the family: Kids join Dad as Bellevue firefighters

We don't often hear of a son and daughter following their father into the same job as firefighters, but that's what's happened in Bellevue.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

No more co-pays for breast cancer screenings in Washington