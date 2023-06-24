Close
Volunteers help clean up Seattle ahead of next month’s All-Star Week

Jun 24, 2023, 3:17 PM

In preparation for the historic All-Star Week in Seattle next month, the Mariners asked for the community’s help to clean up the city. (KIRO 7 News)

SEATTLE — In preparation for the historic All-Star Week in Seattle next month, the Mariners asked for the community’s help to clean up the city.

Participants met at the Mariners Parking Plaza at T-Mobile Park Friday morning and are working until noon.

Former Sounders players and hundreds of fans are helping revitalize areas in SoDo, Pioneer Square, Chinatown-International District, and the Waterfront.

Volunteers had the choice of litter and leaf cleanup, removing graffiti, or landscaping and weeding.

The Mariners partnered with the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Together Washington to hold the event.

Seattle MLB All-Star Game ‘Clean-up’ not without controversy

All-Star Week is July 7 to 11.

In addition to the All-Star Game, there will be batting cages, a virtual reality home run derby, a mascot home run derby, and a live panel with 20 former Mariners players like Bret Boone, Mike Cameron, and Edgar Martinez.

A village, dubbed Play Ball Park, opens July 8 and will go beyond the confines of T-Mobile Park with events being held at Lumen Field and the Lumen Field Event Center.

