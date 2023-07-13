13 arrests made, 75 pounds of drugs seized at Gorge Amphitheatre show

Following the first two shows back at the Gorge Amphitheatre since a shooting at a festival last month, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department said they seized more than $200,000 worth of drugs.

The police seized thousands of grams of psychedelics, weed, cocaine, and ketamine at the two Dead and Company shows, with detectives arresting 13 people during nine investigations.

‘The sheer amount of narcotics seized … is shocking’: Probe leads to 27 indictments in West Coast fentanyl drug bust

“Many concert events attract narcotics users as well as people involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics and controlled substances,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “The Gorge (Amphitheatre) encourages law enforcement pro-activity at their concerts which are known to have an illegal drug culture based on the number of overdoses and incidents experienced over the years.”

A total of 75.1 pounds (34,073 grams) of illegal substances were seized:

Cannabis, BHO (dabs) and THC edibles: 28,260.5 grams

28,260.5 grams Psilocybin mushrooms, pills and edibles: 5,129.4 grams

5,129.4 grams Cocaine: 298.7 grams

298.7 grams LSD: 209.6 grams

209.6 grams MDMA: 179.7 grams

179.7 grams Ketamine: 1.4 grams



Overall, the 13 arrests detectives made resulted in over 15 felony drug distribution charges.

Officials also seized more than $23,000 in cash, six vehicles, and an AR-style ghost gun with armor-piercing ammunition.

“Investigators say it is common for some narcotics traffickers to protect their illegal enterprise with firearms,” the office said.

Last month’s shooting

These were the first shows at the venue since a June 17 shooting that left two people dead and three more injured. Authorities charged a U.S. Army soldier stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM). He was allegedly under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms at the time of the shooting.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office provided extra security for the event and will increase their presence at the venue to assuage any fears.

“We’ve just gone through a terrible tragedy in our community here. And we want people to come to the doors, the ticket holders, the campers, everyone who’s coming out here to and feels as safe as possible,” said the Grant County Sheriff’s Office told KIRO 7.