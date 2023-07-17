Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Georgia’s top court rejects Trump attempt to thwart prosecutor in 2020 election investigation

Jul 17, 2023, 3:47 PM

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Veg...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking Georgia's highest court to prevent the district attorney who’s been investigating his actions in the wake of the 2020 election from prosecuting him. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Georgia’s highest court Monday rejected a request by former President Donald Trump to block a district attorney from prosecuting him for his actions in wake of the 2020 election.

The Georgia Supreme Court unanimously shot down a special grand jury report that is part of the inquiry should be thrown out.

Willis has been investigating since early 2021 whether Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss in Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden. She has suggested she is likely to seek charges in the case from a grand jury next month.

The state Supreme Court noted in its five-page ruling Monday that Trump has a similar petition pending in Fulton County Superior Court. The justices unanimously declined to overstep the lower court, writing that Trump “makes no showing that he has been prevented fair access to the ordinary channels.”

Regarding Trump’s attempt to block the prosecutors, the justices said his legal filing lacked “the facts or the law necessary to mandate Willis’s disqualification by this Court at this time on this record.”

A spokesperson for Willis declined to comment. Trump attorney Drew Findling did not immediately respond to phone and text messages seeking comment.

Trump’s legal team previously acknowledged that the dual filings were unusual, but said they were necessary given the tight time frame. Two new regular grand juries were seated last week, and one is likely to hear the case.

Trump’s attorneys made similar requests in a special grand jury, to step aside and let another judge hear the Trump team’s claims. McBurney kept the case and has yet to rule.

In their legal petition to the state Supreme Court, Trump’s lawyers argued they were “stranded between the Supervising Judge’s protracted passivity and the District Attorney’s looming indictment” with no choice other than to ask the high court to intervene.

Willis opened her investigation shortly after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 and suggested the state’s top elections official could help him “find” the votes needed to overturn his election loss in the state.

The special grand jury, which the panel’s foreperson has said without naming names that the special grand jury recommended charging multiple people.

National News

FILE - A billboard displays "Protect Thacker Pass" near the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Indian R...

Associated Press

9th Circuit denies bid by environmentalists and tribes to block Nevada lithium mine

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The latest bid by conservationists and tribal leaders to block construction of a huge lithium mine already in the works along the Nevada-Oregon line was denied by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday. A three-panel judge of the San Francisco-based appellate court rejected a half-dozen arguments the opponents […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A maintenance worker walks on the side of a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling...

Associated Press

Union Pacific railroad to renew push for 1-person crews by testing conductors in trucks

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific will renew its push for one-person train crews later this summer when the railroad tests out the idea of having a conductor in a truck respond to problems on trains in Nebraska and Colorado. The railroad will continue using two crew members on its trains during the test, but […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during the House Judiciary Committee hearing, on Capitol ...

Associated Press

In California’s wide-open Senate race, Rep. Adam Schiff builds big fundraising edge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The crowded 2024 contest to fill the seat of retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is considered wide open, but U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff has built a substantial fundraising edge over his chief rivals, federal records showed Monday. Schiff, a Southern California Democrat who rose to national prominence as the lead […]

16 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 202...

Associated Press

Potential jurors share strong feelings about Trump ahead of trial over Michael Cohen’s legal fees

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury selection began Monday in Michael Cohen’s civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization, in which the former president’s personal attorney and fixer claims he is owed more than $1 million. Roughly three dozen prospective jurors sat inside a Manhattan courtroom, largely silent as Judge Joel Cohen outlined the coming trial dates […]

16 hours ago

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters following his meeting with President Joe Biden at t...

Associated Press

Biden and Sanders meet union organizers amid labor turmoil

WASHINGTON (AP) — With labor turmoil roiling industries from coast to coast, President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders met with organizers at the White House on Monday to talk about ways to boost union membership. The organizers represent industries and workplaces that have not traditionally been represented by unions, such as Starbucks coffee shops […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut man accused of climbing atop crowd of Jan. 6 rioters and assaulting police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is accused of climbing atop a crowd of rioters during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and striking police officers in the head and face with a baton, his fists and a wooden pole. Richard Markey, 38, of Wolcott, faces charges of assaulting […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Georgia’s top court rejects Trump attempt to thwart prosecutor in 2020 election investigation