Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

JASON RANTZ

Rantz: ‘Sick out’ likely gutted Seattle police weekend patrol, special events

Jul 22, 2023, 6:26 PM | Updated: 6:31 pm

homeless police crimes...

(Photo from Seattle Police)

(Photo from Seattle Police)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is down nearly 50% of staffing minimums in patrol, while special events staffing is down around 40%, according to the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) and multiple sources. The especially dire staffing situation may be due to a “sick out.”

Multiple sources tell the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH that many officers either called out sick or did not show up for work Saturday. Patrol was hit especially hard with just around 40-50 officers on duty. That number is normally around 65-70, though that number is also low due to the general lack of SPD staffing.

“Despite the hard work all of us are continuing to do, today patrol operations is dangerously close to being 50% down from minimum safe staffing levels,” Seattle Police Officer Guild (SPOG) president Mike Solan said in a statement to his membership obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Today’s Special Events’ staffing is also down by at least 40%. I’ve heard rumblings that this was a ‘sick out’ [as] the reason today is difficult. I can assure you that SPOG has had nothing to do with this so called ‘sick out.'”

Rantz: Seattle Times leads charge in transparent anti-police hit piece

Seattle police ‘sick out’ coordinated?

Solan, in his statement, noted that a “sick out” is illegal.

While there was no indication of a coordinated “sick out,” aside from SPOG’s mention, officers have been severely overworked due to the blue/gold scheduling from the MLB All-Star Week. That schedule mandated 12-hour shifts and no days off. One officer speaking anonymously said that Seattle cops were “salty” about that schedule.

“What is also deeply troubling is how patrol operations is being impacted. This is unsafe. These words aren’t easy for me to find but I feel compelled to state them,” he continued.

The department has lost nearly 600 officers since 2020 due to the Black Lives Matter movement and the Seattle City Council’s embrace of police defunding. The council vowed to cut funding by 50%, but in the end cut around 18%. As a result, there was a mass exodus of officers. Councilmembers Andrew Lewis, Tammy Morales, and Dan Strauss all backed police defunding and are running for re-election. Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, one of the most extreme voices on the council, is running to fill a vacant King County Council seat.

“Every employee, board member and subcontracter friend are working tirelessly. We are all driven by the belief that you deserve to not lose any more of your peers. You deserve to be the highest paid police officer in Washington state. You deserve to have outstanding benefits. You deserve to be proud of your profession,” Solan wrote.

A spokesperson for the SPD could not be reached for comment.

Rantz: MLB All-Star weekend couldn’t mask Seattle’s crime surge

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). He is the author of the book What’s Killing America: Inside the Radical Left’s Tragic Destruction of Our CitiesSubscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

homeless pool Seattle...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Homeless at encampment with pool explain why they won’t leave

Homeless people who set up a Seattle encampment featuring a new pool said they will not move. In fact, they said they're the victims.

19 hours ago

Tracy Taylor Auburn...

Bill Kaczaraba

Media personality Tracy Taylor running for Auburn City Council

Former KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter and popular Seattle media personality Tracy Taylor is running for Auburn City Council.

3 days ago

Pramila Jayapal...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Pramila Jayapal’s dangerous rhetoric could incite violence

For all the talk about former President Donald Trump's "dangerous" rhetoric, it's Congresswoman Jayapal who may incite her base.

4 days ago

Taylor Swift Seattle...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrat passes Taylor Swift Week as fatal ODs surge in Seattle

Ahead of her performance in Seattle this weekend, a county councilmember is declaring Taylor Swift Week in King County.

6 days ago

equity grading...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Mom took on ‘equity grading’ to get child the ‘F’ she earned

One local parent is on a mission to end lax grading policies that fail children more than an "F" on a report card ever could.

7 days ago

Pramila Jayapal Israel...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Rep. Pramila Jayapal slammed for anti-Semitic comment about Israel

Jayapal has a history of embracing anti-Semitism or anti-Semites and is allied with the most anti-Semitic progressives in the Democrat party.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Rantz: ‘Sick out’ likely gutted Seattle police weekend patrol, special events