Police investigate possible gang related shooting in Lynnwood

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office believes that a drive-by triple shooting in Lynnwood is now believed to be gang-related.

Shots rang out around 4 near 158th and 35th Avenue, and James Waak says a bullet came through his window, no one in his home was hurt during the incident though.

“I heard a Boom Boom Boom, and I was in the military and said, ‘man, that sounds like a 40 Caliber,'” Waak said.

The suspects fled in a vehicle.

Two handguns were found at the scene.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found three people with gunshot wounds.

The three victims were hospitalized, two were taken to Providence Medical Center, and one was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and deputies say two of them are teenagers.

Snohomish County deputies say the victims are not cooperating with the investigation.

And in the meantime, deputies are looking for the suspects, they did not provide a description of them or how many there are.

Suspected burglars jump into Lake Union to avoid police

A suspected break-in on a boat at a Portage Bay marina led to a search in Lake Union for two men.

Seattle Police officers responded to the marina in the 900 block of Northeast Boat Street around 3:30 Thursday morning.

More on Seattle crime: Kia drove into Seattle Nordstrom, shot window during attempted robbery

KIRO 7 TV reported as many as two suspects jumped into the bay to escape. Police found a man in his 40s who reportedly swam back to a dock.

A Seattle Fire Department rescue swimmer searched the water near the marina for 20 minutes, but did not find a second person.

The investigation was turned over to Seattle Police.