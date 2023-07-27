Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Police investigate possible gang related shooting in Lynnwood

Jul 27, 2023, 7:34 AM | Updated: 1:23 pm

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office believes that a drive-by triple shooting in Lynnwood is now believed to be gang-related.

Shots rang out around 4 near 158th and 35th Avenue, and James Waak says a bullet came through his window, no one in his home was hurt during the incident though.

“I heard a Boom Boom Boom, and I was in the military and said, ‘man, that sounds like a 40 Caliber,'” Waak said.

The suspects fled in a vehicle.

Two handguns were found at the scene.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found three people with gunshot wounds.

The three victims were hospitalized, two were taken to Providence Medical Center, and one was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and deputies say two of them are teenagers.

Snohomish County deputies say the victims are not cooperating with the investigation.

And in the meantime, deputies are looking for the suspects, they did not provide a description of them or how many there are.

Suspected burglars jump into Lake Union to avoid police

A suspected break-in on a boat at a Portage Bay marina led to a search in Lake Union for two men.

Seattle Police officers responded to the marina in the 900 block of Northeast Boat Street around 3:30 Thursday morning.

More on Seattle crime: Kia drove into Seattle Nordstrom, shot window during attempted robbery

KIRO 7 TV reported as many as two suspects jumped into the bay to escape. Police found a man in his 40s who reportedly swam back to a dock.

A Seattle Fire Department rescue swimmer searched the water near the marina for 20 minutes, but did not find a second person.

The investigation was turned over to Seattle Police.

Local News

(Photo courtesy of Seattle Fire's Twitter)...

Frank Sumrall

Capitol Hill apartments evacuated as hazmat crews investigate ‘hazardous material’

Seattle Fire evacuated several apartment units in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood this morning because of reports of possible hazardous material.

14 hours ago

Jeopardy...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Everett library employee is latest local ‘Jeopardy’ champion

A Snohomish County woman is now a “Jeopardy” champion.

14 hours ago

extend you life...

MyNorthwest Video

8 tips to help you extend your life up to 24 years

Micki Gomez joins Seattle's Morning News to share some tips on how to extend your life.

14 hours ago

amazon fresh...

Bill Kaczaraba

More cuts coming at Amazon Fresh grocery stories

Amazon is making more cuts at its Fresh grocery stores. Amazon Fresh laid off hundreds of its U.S. workers amid a large-scale grocery restructuring.

14 hours ago

FILE - An Amazon company logo is seen on the facade of a company's building in Schoenefeld near Ber...

Associated Press

Amazon will pay 15% less for iRobot as the robot vacuum maker takes on new debt

Amazon will pay roughly 15% less to acquire iRobot after the robot vacuum maker incurred new debt. The companies said this week that the Seattle-based tech giant will pay $51.75 per share, revised down from $61.00 per share, or $1.7 billion, that was agreed on last year. iRobot, based in Massachusetts, took on a $200 […]

14 hours ago

cinerama name reopen...

L.B. Gilbert

Cinerama could get $2M in public money, will likely reopen with new name

The long-awaited reopening of Cinerama movie theater could get a boost from the Seattle and King County Councils, but it may not be "Cinerama" anymore.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Police investigate possible gang related shooting in Lynnwood