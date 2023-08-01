Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find ‘inner strength’

Aug 1, 2023, 3:15 AM

FILE - First lady Jill Biden rides a bicycle along the beach at Kiawah Island, S.C., Aug. 14, 2022....

FILE - First lady Jill Biden rides a bicycle along the beach at Kiawah Island, S.C., Aug. 14, 2022. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find ‘inner strength.’ The first lady attends spin classes when she's on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Spin classes when she’s on the road. Biking near her Delaware beach home. Jogging on the White House driveway.

Jill Biden says exercise helps her find her “inner strength.” She gets out of bed at 5:45 a.m. most mornings to fit exercise into her schedule.

The first lady also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike.

Early morning workouts are when the 72-year-old can focus on herself, she says in the cover story for the upcoming September issue of Women’s Health magazine.

“I need to be with myself and find inner strength so I can be strong for everyone else,” Biden says.

The first lady is a longtime runner who finished the Marine Corps Marathon in 1998. But these days she jogs around the White House driveway that circles the South Lawn because of the security presence that would be needed if she were to run on District of Columbia streets, like Bill Clinton did when he was president. Clinton eventually had a jogging track built around the south driveway during his first term, but it was paved over years later.

Biden is often seen leaving SoulCycle studios after workouts in Washington or when she travels around the country or abroad. She and Akshata Murty, the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, went to a class together during her trip to London in May for the coronation of King Charles III.

Sunak met with President Joe Biden at the White House the following month and afterward commented on how much time he and the president had spent together in the preceding months. “I gather our wives have even started to take spin classes together,” Sunak added.

Exercise has been a part of Jill Biden’s life since she was a child who liked to roller skate. She took up ice skating in college and enjoyed swimming while pregnant with daughter Ashley.

She wrote in her memoir that she kept a pair of running shoes by the front door of their house in Wilmington, Delaware, when Ashley was a teenager.

“Whenever she and I would get into an argument, I’d put on those shoes to go running and calm myself down,” she wrote. “We argued so much, I became a marathon runner.”

At the White House, the first lady is up early to feed cat Willow and dog Commander before she takes the German shepherd outside for a walk.

As for her diet, she likes to eat fish and vegetables. She takes lunch with her on days when she’s teaching her English and writing classes at Northern Virginia Community College.

The September issue of Women’s Health, featuring a U.S. first lady on its cover for the first time, will hit newsstands on Aug. 15.

Lifestyle

Associated Press

Connecticut US Rep. Rosa DeLauro gets inked at age 80 alongside her 18-year-old granddaughter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro has stood out for years with her colorful clothing and hairstyle, but it took one of her six grandchildren to finally convince the 80-year-old lawmaker to complement her fashion-forward look with a tattoo. The Democrat revealed in a statement Monday that she and her granddaughter, […]

1 day ago

The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Friday, July 14, 2023, in L...

Associated Press

Group: DeSantis win in Disney lawsuit could embolden actions against journalists

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A legal advocacy group for journalists wants to get involved in Disney’s free speech lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press says a win by the Florida governor could embolden other governments across the U.S. to take actions against journalists and other media when they […]

1 day ago

Residents and tourists enjoy South Beach, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. Humans natura...

Associated Press

Miami, Florida Keys getting additional area code of ‘645’

MIAMI (AP) — It looks like the singer Pitbull is going to have to add some digits to his ode to Miami’s area code, “305 Anthem.” That’s because Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys are getting a new area code, “645,” starting next week. Beginning next Friday, area customers who request new phone numbers will […]

3 days ago

Chautauqua Institution President Michael Hill poses for a photo in his office the overlooks Bestor ...

Associated Press

After an attack on Salman Rushdie, the Chautauqua Institution says its mission won’t change

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — For a single, unthinkable moment last summer, the Chautauqua Institution was a hostile place for the freedom of expression that has been its hallmark for 150 years: As Salman Rushdie was about to speak, an audience member leapt onto the stage and stabbed the celebrated author more than a dozen times. […]

4 days ago

Beachgoers wade in the ocean at Crandon Park, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Humans n...

Associated Press

Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much

In the sweltering summer heat, nobody tries to cool off by jumping into a hot tub. In parts of Florida, however, that’s what the ocean has felt like. Earlier this week, sea surface temperatures reached as high as 101.2 degrees Fahrenheit (38.4 degrees Celsius) around the state’s southern tip in Manatee Bay, according to the […]

4 days ago

Park guests stroll past the statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Dis...

Associated Press

Judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit against Disney’s efforts to neutralize governing district takeover

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge in Florida on Friday refused to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees against Disney’s efforts to neutralize the governor’s takeover of Disney World’s governing district. The judge in state court in Orlando denied Disney’s motion in the lawsuit that says the company wrongly stripped appointees of […]

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find ‘inner strength’