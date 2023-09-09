A series of closures will snarl Seattle traffic this weekend

A series of closures on top of a variety of sports and events, including the return of the National Football League and the Seattle Seahawks, will cause a headache for drivers getting around the Puget Sound region.

Interstate 405 closure

Getting to the Washington Huskies’ football game Saturday against Tulsa and the Seahawks’ opener against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday could prove to be challenging with several closures in the way.

Both directions of Interstate 405 will be closed between Coal Creek Parkway and Sunset Boulevard in Renton. Lane closures began Friday at 11:30 p.m. to allow crews to shift all lanes of I-405 to a temporary alignment near northeast 44th Street.

This closure will send added volumes to Interstate 5 because Coal Creek Parkway will be the main detour route on the Eastside. All lanes are scheduled to reopen early Monday morning.

Mercer Street off-ramp closure

The exit ramp to Mercer Street will be closed to drivers on I-5 south through Monday at 5 a.m., while crews work on utilities, paving, and drainage. The closure began Friday at 10 p.m.

Spokane Street Viaduct closure

The Spokane Street Viaduct closes through Sunday at 8 a.m. Drivers will have a 5-mile detour that zig-zags through Seattle’s SODO neighborhood to direct them onto I-5 south. The closure began Friday at 10 p.m.

Contractors will repair damaged concrete panels and outdated patchwork with new concrete panels that will present drivers with a smoother ride and extend the life span of the viaduct.

Downtown Seattle tunnel overnight closure

Friday night, the downtown tunnel through Seattle closed in both directions to allow crews to conduct regular maintenance operations. The tunnel is scheduled to open again Saturday at 6 a.m.

Another weekend means another paint map!🗺️ There’s a full closure of I-405, work on I-5, SR 99, and more. On top of that, there’s lots of events, concerts, fairs and sporting events. Check out our real-time travel map: https://t.co/exz0TVvgFr & keep our map close by👇 pic.twitter.com/NcJSAsTLYe — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 7, 2023

