Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

A series of closures will snarl Seattle traffic this weekend

Sep 8, 2023, 11:30 PM

New I-5 lane Seattle...

Traffic on Interstate 5 passes through downtown on Nov. 28, 2013, in Seattle. Seattle, located in King County, is the largest city in the Pacific Northwest. (Photo: George Rose, Getty Images)

(Photo: George Rose, Getty Images)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

A series of closures on top of a variety of sports and events, including the return of the National Football League and the Seattle Seahawks, will cause a headache for drivers getting around the Puget Sound region.

Interstate 405 closure

Getting to the Washington Huskies’ football game Saturday against Tulsa and the Seahawks’ opener against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday could prove to be challenging with several closures in the way.

Both directions of Interstate 405 will be closed between Coal Creek Parkway and Sunset Boulevard in Renton.  Lane closures began Friday at 11:30 p.m. to allow crews to shift all lanes of I-405 to a temporary alignment near northeast 44th Street.

More transportation news: Seattle-Bainbridge, busiest ferry route in Wash., closes to vehicles

This closure will send added volumes to Interstate 5 because Coal Creek Parkway will be the main detour route on the Eastside. All lanes are scheduled to reopen early Monday morning.

Mercer Street off-ramp closure

The exit ramp to Mercer Street will be closed to drivers on I-5 south through Monday at 5 a.m., while crews work on utilities, paving, and drainage. The closure began Friday at 10 p.m.

Spokane Street Viaduct closure

The Spokane Street Viaduct closes through Sunday at 8 a.m. Drivers will have a 5-mile detour that zig-zags through Seattle’s SODO neighborhood to direct them onto I-5 south. The closure began Friday at 10 p.m.

Contractors will repair damaged concrete panels and outdated patchwork with new concrete panels that will present drivers with a smoother ride and extend the life span of the viaduct.

Downtown Seattle tunnel overnight closure

Friday night, the downtown tunnel through Seattle closed in both directions to allow crews to conduct regular maintenance operations.  The tunnel is scheduled to open again Saturday at 6 a.m.

Local News

Image: The Everett Police Department said a teenage boy was shot multiple times while he was waitin...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Kamiak High School student shot at Everett bus stop dies from injuries

A teenager has died after he was shot multiple times while waiting at an Everett bus stop Friday morning.

3 hours ago

Seattle police tombstone...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: More work needs to be done to transform Seattle Police Department

"Culturally, something is not right within SPD and its leadership," KIRO Newsradio's Ursula Reutin says.

1 day ago

Image: A school sign is seen at Bothell High School on Feb. 27, 2020 in Bothell, Washington....

Max Gross

Gross: Candidate fights for Bothell’s ‘character’ after state’s housing density law

Bothell City Council candidate Mark Swanson has a platform centered around housing density. The city is filled with cookie-cutter apartments.

1 day ago

teen shot bus everett...

L.B. Gilbert

Snohomish County man found shot dead in middle of road

A teenager was shot while standing at a bus stop in Everett Friday morning, police say.

1 day ago

FILE - Associate Justice Samuel Alito joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a n...

MyNorthwest Staff with AP wire reports

Supreme Court Justice Alito rejects Democrats’ call to step aside from WA tax case

Justice Samuel Alito on Friday rejected demands from Senate Democrats that he step aside from an upcoming Supreme Court case because of his interactions with one of the lawyers, in a fresh demonstration of tensions over ethical issues.

1 day ago

(Photo from Bellevue PD)...

L.B. Gilbert

Bellevue officer injured escorting VP Harris released from hospital

Bellevue Police Officer injured last month as he was escorting Vice President Kamala Harris in Seattle is expected to be released from the hospital Friday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

A series of closures will snarl Seattle traffic this weekend