LOCAL NEWS

New study ranks Lumen Field as one of most dangerous stadiums in US

Sep 23, 2023, 5:09 PM

Photo: A photo of Lumen Field during the preseason game against the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seaha...

A photo of Lumen Field during the preseason game against the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks on August 18, 2022 in Seattle. (Photo: Steph Chambers, Getty Images)

(Photo: Steph Chambers, Getty Images)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


A new study by Sportsbook Review found that the zip code surrounding Lumen Field is the second highest in local crime compared to other stadium zip codes in the US.

The 98134 zip code had 63.50 local crimes per 1,000 residents.

The other stadiums with high local crime rates were the Denver Broncos at number one, Detroit Lions at number three, Minnesota Vikings at number four, and Kansas City Chiefs at number five.

Sportsbook Review said 9.1% of fans at Lumen Field report being a victim of a crime, with sexual harassment being the most common. It also found that 39.2% of NFL fans have witnessed a crime at or around an NFL stadium.

Lumen Field’s zip code was also second in property crimes in the US with 55.47 crimes per 1,000 residents.

The Denver Broncos stadium was number one, Washington Commanders number three, Minnesota Vikings number four, and Kansas City Chiefs number five.

However, when it comes to violent crimes, Lumen Field wasn’t on the list.

For violent crimes the Detroit Lions stadium was number one, Clevland Browns number two, Baltimore Ravens number three, Kansas City Chiefs number four, and New Orleans Saints number five.

