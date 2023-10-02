Fares go up for Washington State Ferries for October

Most Washington state ferry fares have increased as of Oct. 1.

Walk-on and drive-on fares are increasing an average of 4.25%.

Peak season surcharges ended along with the month of September, though, so that will help offset some of the increases.

With the new rates, round trip Seattle to Bainbridge, as well as Edmonds-Kingston, will cost $28.20 for car and driver.

The state transportation department has already decided ferry ticket prices will go up 4.25% again next fall.

A breakdown of the ferry fares:

Seattle – Bremerton: Passenger Fare will be $9.85 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $14.10.

Southworth – Vashon Island: Passenger Fare will be $6.50 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $17.90.

Anacortes – Lopez: Passenger Fare will be $15.85 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $32.25.

Anacortes – Friday Harbor: Passenger Fare will be $15.85 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $45.85

The new transportation budget requires state ferries to generate $419 million in revenue. According to the Washington State Transportation Commission, fares fund 57% of WSF’s operations and maintenance.