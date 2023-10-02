Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Fares go up for Washington State Ferries for October

Oct 2, 2023, 8:36 AM | Updated: 9:34 am

Ferry cancellations ferries next...

(Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Most Washington state ferry fares have increased as of Oct. 1.

Walk-on and drive-on fares are increasing an average of 4.25%.

More on Washington ferries: ‘Black sludge’ found in fuel filter deemed cause of ferry power failure

Peak season surcharges ended along with the month of September, though, so that will help offset some of the increases.

With the new rates, round trip Seattle to Bainbridge, as well as Edmonds-Kingston, will cost $28.20 for car and driver.

The state transportation department has already decided ferry ticket prices will go up 4.25% again next fall.

A breakdown of the ferry fares:

  • Seattle – Bremerton: Passenger Fare will be $9.85 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $14.10.
  • Southworth – Vashon Island: Passenger Fare will be $6.50 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $17.90.
  • Anacortes – Lopez: Passenger Fare will be $15.85 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $32.25.
  • Anacortes – Friday Harbor: Passenger Fare will be $15.85 and Small Vehicle Fare will be $45.85

The new transportation budget requires state ferries to generate $419 million in revenue. According to the Washington State Transportation Commission, fares fund 57% of WSF’s operations and maintenance.

Local News

A person browses offerings in the Raven's Nest Treasure shop in Pike Place Market, Dec. 10, 2021, i...

Associated Press

Man who faked Native American heritage to sell his art in Seattle sentenced to probation

A Washington state man who falsely claimed Native American heritage to sell his artwork at downtown Seattle galleries was sentenced Wednesday to federal probation and community service.

1 minute ago

manny ellis tacoma police...

L.B. Gilbert

3 Tacoma officers on trial in killing of Manny Ellis, starts Monday

The trial for the three Tacoma Police Department (TPD) Officers charged with the death of 33-year-old Black man, Manuel "Manny" Ellis, in March 2020.

2 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Continuing power outages cause frustration among Ballard residents

Some Ballard residents are extremely frustrated this Sunday. Their power has been out since almost midnight and they say it’s a repeating problem.

3 hours ago

File - The Southern University Human Jukebox marching band warms up before the 2023 National Battle...

Associated Press

Federal student loan payments are starting again. Here’s what you need to know

Federal student loan borrowers will need to start making payments again this month after a three-year-plus pause due to the pandemic.

4 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Enjoy Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue fall colors with these nature walks

Fall has arrived in Western Washington! This weekend is supposed to be in the 70s, making the perfect weather for nature walks.

19 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

WA Congresswoman announces $1.3M in federal funding for Kirkland Jail Addiction Treatment

U.S. Congresswoman Suzan DelBene has announced nearly $1.3 million to establish a new drug treatment program at the Kirkland City Jail.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Fares go up for Washington State Ferries for October