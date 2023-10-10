Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Judge rules against state’s release of suspects with behavioral health problems

Oct 10, 2023, 3:15 PM | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:11 am

(KIRO Radio/Brandi Kruse)...

(KIRO Radio/Brandi Kruse)

(KIRO Radio/Brandi Kruse)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Pierce County judge ruled in favor of 22 counties that filed a lawsuit against the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) for releasing inmates with behavioral health problems.

The coalition of 22 counties, including King, Pierce and Snohomish, filed a lawsuit against DSHS over the department’s decision to stop providing evaluations and treatments for people in need of behavioral health support when exiting the criminal legal system.

More news: New mental health center announced by Governor in Kirkland

Despite court orders and state laws requiring the department to provide behavioral health support, DSHS has stated it is no longer obligated to either evaluate or treat patients whose criminal charges are dismissed, citing a federal judge’s orders in a separate case.

When a person charged with a crime is suffering from serious mental health conditions or cognitive disabilities and subsequently has their charges often dismissed due to the inability to understand said charges. DSHS is then ordered by the court to evaluate that individual and, if necessary, provide effective behavioral health treatment. This process is called civil conversion commitment.

In the ruling, Judge Michael Schwartz said that the state must immediately evaluate patients with behavioral health conditions and must provide notice to the community before they are released from treatment.

“(The) ruling affirms the state’s basic obligation to evaluate the behavioral health needs of people in the legal system who can not be tried because they lack the ability to aid in their own defense and to give them an opportunity for meaningful treatment. It does not, of course, solve the very real capacity problems in the behavioral health system born of long-term funding and workforce shortages,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement.

According to Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for King County Prosecutor’s Office, DSHS has released 45 people who are accused of criminal charges due to the state’s inability to provide resources to those with behavioral issues.

“I think counties want to work with the state to find that that solution, but it’s still the state’s responsibility,” McNerthney said on KIRO Newsradio’s Seattle Morning News Monday. “And it just creates very clear urgency, with that added layer of that injunction to say, ‘You’ve got to find something. Just releasing them is not appropriate.'”

When Seattle Morning News host Dave Ross asked whether the injunction meant that assailants who are known to be mentally ill will no longer be released, McNerthney again referred to the state’s role.

“It’s unfortunately, not the decision of prosecutors or even the county executive,” McNerthney said. “But that’s what this injunction has added another layer to say, ‘You can’t release somebody without treatment, particularly when they’re accused of a violent felony crime.’ So, that should happen. And if it doesn’t … that’s really the state’s responsibility.”

‘Trueblood’ settlement

In July, Judge Marsha J. Pechman with the U.S. Western District of Washington issued a 52-page decision finding DSHS officials breached a settlement agreement known as “Trueblood.” That agreement established time frames for people in jail to get services at state psychiatric facilities, according to The Seattle Times. The “Trueblood” settlement outlined that defendants who were incompetent to stand trial would be evaluated within 14 days and, if needed, start receiving treatment services within seven days after that.

But DSHS has failed to meet those timelines, according to Pechman’s decision. As of April, people who qualified for treatment were waiting an average of 130 days before they could receive services at a state facility.

DSHS, facing a $100 million fine after failing to follow the “Trueblood” settlement, claimed that its refusal to follow state law with conversion patients is the fault of the federal court, the legal body that instituted the $100 million fine.

Washington purchased the recently shuttered Cascade Behavioral Health facility earlier this month, costing approximately $30 million, to combat the statewide shortage of psychiatric treatment options. The $30 million came out of the DSHS’ annual budget.

Judge Schwartz has granted the 22 counties the injunction they petitioned for, ordering DSHS to immediately evaluate anyone whose criminal charges were dismissed after they were found incompetent and non-restorable.

Local News

Palestinians evacuate the wounded following an Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City, ...

Associated Press

As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a leading opposition figure on Wednesday created a war-time Cabinet to oversee the fight against Hamas militants after their stunning weekend attack.

3 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Bellingham church group gets stuck in Israel amid war

A group of people from Christ the King Community Church in Bellingham were stuck in Israel amid the ongoing chaos there.

5 hours ago

amazon union illegal...

Associated Press

Amazon launches test satellites for its planned internet service to compete with SpaceX

Amazon launched the first test satellites for its planned internet service on Friday as a rival to SpaceX’s broadband network.

5 hours ago

ozempic...

Heather Bosch

Wash. lawsuits target insurance companies over weight-loss drugs, surgery

Two insurance companies are being sued in Washington State for refusing to cover weight loss treatments including popular, new weight loss drugs.

6 hours ago

marysville mandatory minimums...

L.B. Gilbert

Marysville institutes mandatory minimums to end cycle of fentanyl

The Marysville City Council unanimously adopted mandatory minimum sentences for repeat criminals at a meeting Monday.

14 hours ago

From left, Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz, defenseman Jamie Oleksiak and goaltender Philipp G...

Steve Coogan

Some Xfinity customers lose ROOT SPORTS on eve of Kraken, Blazers seasons

Some Xfinity customers got word Tuesday they will have to pay more money per month to watch their favorite teams' games.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Judge rules against state’s release of suspects with behavioral health problems