Sun Friday, clouds and rain this weekend in the Puget Sound region

The sun is back to the Puget Sound region Friday, but it will be short-lived.

“There will be a change in this dry weather pattern heading into this weekend,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner told MyNorthwest.

Happy Friday the 13th! Cold front is approaching from the west today, high clouds will fill in from west to east through the day, with rain arriving tonight/tomorrow morning.#wawx pic.twitter.com/WYYMYPQxqk — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 13, 2023

A cold front is approaching the area and there will be rain with it.

“We will see some spotty, light rain overnight tonight and into Saturday,” Buehner added.

If you want to do outside activities, Saturday is the best day to do it.

“At the Husky game, don’t be surprised if there is a shower or two,” Buehner explained. For the first time, both No. 7 Washington and No. 8 Oregon will be ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 when they meet at Husky Stadium in Seattle Saturday afternoon.

You’ll have showers to dance around all weekend.

Buehner forecasts that “Sunday looks wetter than Saturday.”

He said that temperatures will be seasonal, in the 60s.

After dry conditions today through early tomorrow, we’ll see another few weather systems that bring a return of cooler and wet conditions late Friday through early next week. #wawx https://t.co/j1MCJisyfJ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 12, 2023

“The wet weather will continue into next week,” Buehner said.

Ted Buehner is a meteorologist for KIRO Newsradio.