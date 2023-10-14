Close
Medved: The sad, ‘crazy’ tale of a Gaza water park, and Hamas’ war against fun

Oct 13, 2023, 5:18 PM | Updated: 5:22 pm

Before the counter-attack by the Israelis on the Gaza Stripe, there was an effort to create a sense of normalcy. (Getty Images)

BY MICHAEL MEDVED


In May 2010, the beleaguered denizens of the Gaza Strip thrilled to the grand opening of “The Crazy Water Aqua Fun Park.” This ambitious and brightly painted new facility hoped to boost tourism to the crowded enclave often called “hell on Earth” or “a brutal open-air prison.” Two-thousand Gaza families visited Crazy Water in the first four days after its opening, and the sprawling Fun Park gave every indication of public popularity and financial success.

Featuring three giant swimming pools, a “white-water” canal 300 feet long, three thrilling water slides, ponds with pedalos, a restaurant, a café, and a quiet area shaded by a tent where adults could sit on carpets and listen to pop music, the project sought to charm patrons of every age. According to The Guardian in the UK, the Fun Park played a key role as part of an “entertainment circuit” hoping to draw well-heeled visitors to seaside cafés, the Gaza Mall, and horseback riding at the Faisal Equestrian Club adjacent to the Fun Park.

According to a glossy feature in Egypt’s Al Ahram, Crazy Water was “one of a rapidly growing grand group of Gaza leisure parks, including the Al Bustan resort and the Bisan City tourist village. A sense of absolute prosperity prevails, as manifested by the grand resorts along and near Gaza’s coast.”

This notion of “absolute prosperity” hardly comports with coverage in the world press of Gaza’s oppressed and unfortunate state, but the optimism in 2010 seemed widespread and genuine. Israel, which had ruled the Strip since its victory in the Six-Day War of 1967, had moved all of its military and law enforcement personnel, along with 8,000 Jewish settlers, out of the area and turned over the responsibility for running Gaza to local Palestinian leaders, openly encouraging them to develop the self-governing entity they had been demanding for decades.

Unfortunately, the abrupt Israeli withdrawal led directly to a minor war between the established officials of the Palestinian Authority who were affiliated with Yasser Arafat’s Fatah movement and the newly organized religious radicals of Hamas. The ruthless Islamist revolutionaries quickly prevailed and took full power at the same time the dreamers and planners were completing Crazy Water and other entertainment or relaxation venues.

