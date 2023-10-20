Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

97% of Providence Everett nurses vote to approve strike

Oct 20, 2023, 8:38 AM | Updated: 9:10 am

nurses strike providence...

Several nurses from Providence Regional Medical Center spoke to the Everett City Council yesterday asking for the city to mandate hazard pay for nurses

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Nurses at Providence Everett voted to go on strike Thursday evening, with 97% of nurses agreeing to the proposal until Providence Medical ended what they call “unfair labor practice.”

The union and hospital continue to negotiate a new contract, with their current one expiring at the end of the month. But, the union said they are planning to strike if the hospital does not meet their demands.

More news: Providence Everett triages emergency room as staff shortage tightens

About 600 nurses have left or retired since 2021, and staffing issues have made working at the hospital a challenge for several months, including in last June when their emergency room had to turn away new patients due to overcrowding.

Nurses said the emergency department lobby is often full with 40 to 50 patients, some waiting several hours to be seen, some receiving care in the lobby. Providence Everett covers a large portion of Snohomish County and exceeds patient capacity across all departments. It also has one of the busiest emergency rooms in the state. It’s one of just two hospitals in the region that perform life-saving procedures for victims of Level 2 trauma, such as a heart attack or stroke.

So, Thursday, the nurses represented by union UFCW 3000 issued their federally mandated, 10-day strike notice, expressing their willingness to go in strike if a deal isn’t reached before their contract expires at the end of the month.

“The mere act of strike authorization itself is a forceful message, compelling Providence to reevaluate their position and acknowledge our proposals,” the union said in a statement. “… It’s important to recognize that a strike represents not just a pause in our work but a collective assertion of our rights and the well-being of our patients.”

Nurses said they should be treating four to five patients at a time, but now they are dealing with seven or eight. Nurses said is not competitive with other area hospitals. They explained with their current pay, there’s not much incentive for many to stay.

Most of the beds are occupied by non-emergency patients, nurses said, since there are not enough nurses in other units. Some patients get left on a gurney for over a day.

The state of Washington has a hospital capacity crisis, the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) previously reported. The state has fewer hospital beds per capita than any other state in the nation.

Other demands from the union include revisions for safe staffing accountability, night shift nurse longevity, community responsibility, competitive wage increases, recognition for years of experience, 12-month step progression, and retention bonuses.

“Patients sit in the lobby for hours,” nightshift nurse Tricia Carlson told KIRO 7. “I bet at least half to 75% of patients that come into the emergency room don’t even see the patient room; they are seen out in our lobby.”

This comes in the same week that the family of a woman who reportedly died after waiting four hours for care at Providence filed a lawsuit against the hospital.

A statement from the hospital said nurses have been offered a 13% wage increase, and if a strike happens, the hospital said it would hire temporary replacement nurses.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

Local News

chief sealth high...

Frank Sumrall

Students walk out of Chief Sealth High to protest ongoing sexual violence, harassment

Students at Chief Sealth High are planning to walk out Friday in protest over an incident involving graphic group text messages encouraging sexual violence.

6 minutes ago

Image: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sits in the House chamber after the House of Representatives f...

Associated Press

House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, stumbling back to square one

The blocked-House impasse deepening, Republicans have no realistic or workable plan to unite the fractured GOP majority.

41 minutes ago

SPD units at a homeless encampment in Seattle (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle City Council drug ordinance goes into effect

Seattle City Councilmembers voted to pass an ordinance Tuesday that aligns the city’s drug use laws with legislation the state passed earlier this year.

1 hour ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Kevin Ko, KIRO 7 News

Auburn group offers crucial ‘One Stop Resource’ for low income residents

“Offering resources” is a phrase you’ll see often in relation to homelessness, but it’s sounds much easier than it seems.

2 hours ago

stabbing capitol hill bar...

L.B. Gilbert

Man arrested for stabbing outside Capitol Hill bar, 4 injured

A 36-year-old man was arrested after four people were stabbed early this morning in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

3 hours ago

Seattle parking...

L.B. Gilbert

SDOT adjusts parking rates around the city starting Monday

Seattlites could see their on-street parking rates change as the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) adjusts their seasonal parking rate beginning Monday. The changes are affecting 19 areas around the city as they try to keep to their mission of adjusting rates to balance the supply of parking with the demand of the different neighborhoods. […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

97% of Providence Everett nurses vote to approve strike