SDOT adjusts parking rates around the city starting Monday

Seattlites could see their on-street parking rates change as the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) adjusts their seasonal parking rate beginning Monday.

The changes are affecting 19 areas around the city as they try to keep to their mission of adjusting rates to balance the supply of parking with the demand of the different neighborhoods.

More news: Marysville institutes mandatory minimums to end cycle of fentanyl

Parking rates are increasing by $0.50/hour at times, and in places where SDOT said that they notice it is challenging to find an open parking space or places where parking occupancy is over 85%.

This is part of the department’s goal of creating a system where one or two parking spots will generally be available to support businesses and help drivers find parking without circling the block multiple times.

This means that 30 paid parking areas in Seattle are getting their rates adjusted, with five seeing lower parking rates.

The new street parking rates as of Oct 23:

AREA Morning: 8-11 a.m. Afternoon: 11 a.m.-5/6 p.m. Evening: 5 p.m.-8/10 p.m. 12th Avenue $0.50 $2.50 $4.00 Ballard – Core $0.50 $5.00 $4.50 Ballard – Edge $0.50 $3.50 $4.00 Ballard Locks $1.00 $2.00 $2.00 Belltown – North $0.50 $2.50 $2.00 Belltown – South $0.50 $4.50 $1.50 Capitol Hill – North $0.50 $3.00 $2.50 Capitol Hill – South $0.50 $4.00 $5.00 Cherry Hill $2.00 $1.50 $0.50 Chinatown/International District $0.50 $5.00 $5.00 Columbia City $0.50 $4.00 $4.50 Commercial Core – Financial $1.50 $2.50 $0.50 Commercial Core – Retail $2.50 $4.00 $2.00 Commercial Core – Waterfront $2.00 $5.00 $4.00 Denny Triangle – North $1.50 $5.00 $3.00* Denny Triangle – South $0.50 $5.00 $5.00 First Hill $2.50 $5.00 $4.50 Fremont $0.50 $5.00 $5.00 Green Lake $2.50 $4.50 $3.50 Pike – Pine $0.50 $4.50 $5.00 Pioneer Square – Core $0.50 $4.00 N/A Pioneer Square – Edge $1.00 $3.00 N/A Roosevelt $0.50 $3.00 $1.50 South Lake Union – North $0.50 $1.50 N/A South Lake Union – South $1.50 $5.00 N/A University District – Core $0.50 $5.00 $2.50 University District – Edge $1.50 $1.50 N/A Uptown – Core $0.50 $1.50 $1.00 Uptown – Edge $0.50 $4.50 $3.50 Uptown Triangle $0.50 $2.00 N/A Westlake Avenue N – North ** $0.50 $1.50 N/A Westlake Avenue N – South ** $0.50 $1.50 N/A

N/A – paid parking ends at 6 p.m.

* – Denny Triangle North paid area hours are expanding to 8 pm at the end of July.

** – Westlake Avenue North paid hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

An interactive map is available online with a complete breakdown of what the new parking rates are.

Additional rate adjustments will continue as SDOT analyzes its parking data; another rate adjustment is expected in the spring.