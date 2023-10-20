Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

SDOT adjusts parking rates around the city starting Monday

Oct 20, 2023, 9:11 AM | Updated: 12:45 pm

Seattle parking...

Parking along Eastlake. (Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)

(Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattlites could see their on-street parking rates change as the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) adjusts their seasonal parking rate beginning Monday.

The changes are affecting 19 areas around the city as they try to keep to their mission of adjusting rates to balance the supply of parking with the demand of the different neighborhoods.

More news: Marysville institutes mandatory minimums to end cycle of fentanyl

Parking rates are increasing by $0.50/hour at times, and in places where SDOT said that they notice it is challenging to find an open parking space or places where parking occupancy is over 85%.

This is part of the department’s goal of creating a system where one or two parking spots will generally be available to support businesses and help drivers find parking without circling the block multiple times.

This means that 30 paid parking areas in Seattle are getting their rates adjusted, with five seeing lower parking rates.

The new street parking rates as of Oct 23:

AREA Morning: 8-11 a.m. Afternoon: 11 a.m.-5/6 p.m. Evening: 5 p.m.-8/10 p.m.
12th Avenue $0.50 $2.50 $4.00
Ballard – Core $0.50 $5.00 $4.50
Ballard – Edge $0.50 $3.50 $4.00
Ballard Locks $1.00 $2.00 $2.00
Belltown – North $0.50 $2.50 $2.00
Belltown – South $0.50 $4.50 $1.50
Capitol Hill – North $0.50 $3.00 $2.50
Capitol Hill – South $0.50 $4.00 $5.00
Cherry Hill $2.00 $1.50 $0.50
Chinatown/International District $0.50 $5.00 $5.00
Columbia City $0.50 $4.00 $4.50
Commercial Core – Financial $1.50 $2.50 $0.50
Commercial Core – Retail $2.50 $4.00 $2.00
Commercial Core – Waterfront $2.00 $5.00 $4.00
Denny Triangle – North $1.50 $5.00 $3.00*
Denny Triangle – South $0.50 $5.00 $5.00
First Hill $2.50 $5.00 $4.50
Fremont $0.50 $5.00 $5.00
Green Lake $2.50 $4.50 $3.50
Pike – Pine $0.50 $4.50 $5.00
Pioneer Square – Core $0.50 $4.00 N/A
Pioneer Square – Edge $1.00 $3.00 N/A
Roosevelt $0.50 $3.00 $1.50
South Lake Union – North $0.50 $1.50 N/A
South Lake Union – South $1.50 $5.00 N/A
University District – Core $0.50 $5.00 $2.50
University District – Edge $1.50 $1.50 N/A
Uptown – Core $0.50 $1.50 $1.00
Uptown – Edge $0.50 $4.50 $3.50
Uptown Triangle $0.50 $2.00 N/A
Westlake Avenue N – North ** $0.50 $1.50 N/A
Westlake Avenue N – South ** $0.50 $1.50 N/A

N/A – paid parking ends at 6 p.m.
* – Denny Triangle North paid area hours are expanding to 8 pm at the end of July.
** – Westlake Avenue North paid hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

An interactive map is available online with a complete breakdown of what the new parking rates are.

Additional rate adjustments will continue as SDOT analyzes its parking data; another rate adjustment is expected in the spring.

Local News

Tacoma crash SR509 charges...

L.B. Gilbert

Prosecutors say ‘insufficient evidence’ for charges in Tacoma crash that killed 6

Prosecutors have declined to file charges related to a a crash that happened in July which killed 6 people on State Route 509 through Tacoma.

12 minutes ago

chief sealth high...

Frank Sumrall

Students walk out of Chief Sealth High to protest ongoing sexual violence, harassment

Students at Chief Sealth High are planning to walk out Friday in protest over an incident involving graphic group text messages encouraging sexual violence.

40 minutes ago

Image: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sits in the House chamber after the House of Representatives f...

Associated Press

House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, stumbling back to square one

The blocked-House impasse deepening, Republicans have no realistic or workable plan to unite the fractured GOP majority.

1 hour ago

SPD units at a homeless encampment in Seattle (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle City Council drug ordinance goes into effect

Seattle City Councilmembers voted to pass an ordinance Tuesday that aligns the city’s drug use laws with legislation the state passed earlier this year.

2 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Kevin Ko, KIRO 7 News

Auburn group offers crucial ‘One Stop Resource’ for low income residents

“Offering resources” is a phrase you’ll see often in relation to homelessness, but it’s sounds much easier than it seems.

2 hours ago

stabbing capitol hill bar...

L.B. Gilbert

Man arrested for stabbing outside Capitol Hill bar, 4 injured

A 36-year-old man was arrested after four people were stabbed early this morning in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

SDOT adjusts parking rates around the city starting Monday