Nursing assistant tackled by Snohomish County officer, settles lawsuit for $75K

Oct 31, 2023, 2:55 PM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A healthcare worker tackled by a Snohomish County deputy for jaywalking has settled a lawsuit against the county for the violent take-down in March 2020.

Sharon Wilson, a black nursing assistant, was trying to catch her bus in Edmonds when Snohomish County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Lease tackled her for jaywalking.

According to her lawsuit, she was listening to music on her headphones and didn’t hear Officer Lease tell her to stop, so Lease tackled her. When she asked to leave, the officer said she was detained, and when she tried to get up to get on her bus she was pushed to the ground again, with Officer Lease’s knee on her back.

Wilson said that she was treated more harshly for her jaywalking infraction because she is Black and, according to The Everett Herald, another officer on the scene said he was uncomfortable with the level of force being used for such a small crime.

A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office investigation ruled that Lease’s use of force did not violate any policies. Wilson was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and obstructing law enforcement but was never charged.

Wilson will receive $75,000 in the settlement.

In an email to The Everett Herald, the county “admitted no liability and resolved the matter for a nominal amount.”

