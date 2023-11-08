Close
MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Woo races past Morales for early lead in Seattle City Council’s District 2 seat

Nov 7, 2023, 8:31 PM

Tammy Morales (Left) and Tanya Woo (Right) will be competing for the Seattle City Council's District 2 seat this November. (Images courtesy of the campaigns)

(Images courtesy of the campaigns)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Incumbent Tammy Morales is trailing Tanya Woo in the November general election race for Seattle City Council District 2, garnering 45.3% of the vote compared to Woo’s 54.2%. Woo has 7,242 while Morales has 6,052 votes, as of this reporting.

Morales is the incumbent Seattle City Councilmember for District 2. She first assumed office on January 1, 2020, with her current term ending December 31 before tonight’s win. Her political career in Seattle started with losing to eventual Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell for the District 2 seat in 2015 by just 344 votes. Four years later, she defeated Mark Solomon in 2019 by nearly 6,000 votes.

She was endorsed by Representative Pramila Jayapal, Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, the National Womens Political Caucus, The Stranger and Liz Berry, a state representative from the 36th district.

More on Tammy Morales: Seattle city council member blasts colleague over crime in Chinatown

With four council members — Lisa Herbold, Kshama Sawant, Alex Pedersen and Debora Juarez — deciding not to run for reelection this year or running for different office, Morales made it clear there’s more work she intends to accomplish if re-elected. In a conversation with PubliCola, she cited unfinished business, a need for continuity in the legislative branch and a sense of optimism about the future among their reasons for running again despite working in what she described was a “working environment that has been chaotic, toxic and full of unexpected challenges.”

Morales outpaced her opponent, Woo, financially with $194,547 in campaign contributions. Woo earned $194,080 in contributions. The difference of just $467 is one of the closest races in terms of financial support.

Woo was a small business owner before deciding to run for city council.

“As a community advocate, I’ve fought against continued discrimination from the city towards the CID, recently named one of the most endangered neighborhoods in America. I learned that fighting for our voice when the city imposes their will without listening to our community, is a fight we can win. I want to bring that same passion to fight for all of South Seattle,” Woo said in her candidate statement.

She was endorsed by The Seattle Times, Toshiko Hasegawa, commissioner of the Port of Seattle and Bob Hasegawa, a state senator from the 11th district.

