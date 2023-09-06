Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle city council member blasts colleague over crime in Chinatown

Sep 6, 2023, 3:28 PM

Chinatown city council crime...

A pagoda greets visitors to Seattle's Chinatown-International District. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Kate Stone's Profile Picture

BY KATE STONE


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Tensions appear to be at a boiling point between two members of the Seattle City Council — Sara Nelson and Tammy Morales — ahead of Election Day as a community deals with a crime wave.

On Tuesday, Nelson stood on the corner of 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street in the Chinatown-International District (CID), nicknamed “Little Sài Gòn” by residents, and discussed a dramatic and deadly spike in violence in South Seattle.

“What’s going on in Little Sài Gòn is happening throughout District 2, which extends into Southeast Seattle. (It) seems like every couple of days we read another story in the paper here, another story on the news about something terrible happening,” Nelson said. “The shooting in the Safeway parking lot, the murder of the Uber driver in SODO, another shooting at the Hookah Lounge, and 14 home invasions that are taught targeting Asian households in Beacon Hill.”

According to Nelson, council representative Tammy Morales is ignoring the neighborhood.

“My colleagues and I get hundreds of emails from people who feel scared and abandoned and angry because they don’t feel like anybody’s listening to them at City Hall,” Nelson said. “And I can’t blame them one bit. And as I’m replying to these emails, I wonder to myself, ‘Where’s Tammy Morales in all this? And how is she responding?’ Because I know where her votes are.”

More crime news: Gun shop in Monroe smashed with car, police investigating burglary

The unusually strong rebuke follows months of council deadlock on how to handle a number of pressing issues in the city, among them police recruitment and enforcement of local drug laws.

Nelson attended Tuesday’s rally to show her open support of Tanya Woo, Morales’ opponent for the District 2 council seat. Woo, a community organizer and business owner in the Chinatown-International District, grew up on Beacon Hill and currently resides in Rainier Beach.

“We are standing at ground zero for fentanyl, sales, and use. And you can see here, and we will see later, that this is a neighborhood that’s been not long neglected,” Woo said, addressing residents about the biggest problems she sees in Little Sài Gòn. “So, why is this allowed to flourish in Little Saigon? We’ve seen a rise in burglaries also that particularly hits are non-English speaking Asian community members, not only here, but in South Seattle.”

“I’m a volunteer with the Chinatown International District community watch group,” Woo went on. “And we come up here twice a week, and we bring with us over 150 water bottles, we try to bring as many meals as we can. And it’s gone in minutes. There’s just so many people here late at night, there’s so much need, and we need resources, and we need action. And we need change. Because we’re all tired. (It has) been four years.”

Morales couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, but she did respond to the event on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, “For the record, I was not invited to this campaign event for my opponent. My question for Sara is, why were you campaigning instead of attending our Transportation committee?”

Morales and Woo advanced from August’s primary election race for District 2, garnering 49% and 45% of the vote, respectively. They will face each other in the general election Nov. 7.

Little Sài Gòn community members speak out

The latest data available from the Seattle Police Department (SPD) shows officers have responded to 542 violent crimes so far this year in South Seattle. Teizi Mersai, an operations manager for Lam’s Seafood Market in the CID, has seen a significant deterioration in the past several years.

“We had to put up a fence, which helped provide some modicum of safety for our customers,” Mersai said. “The customers are coming back, but nobody wants the fencing around. It looks like a prison.”

He said drug use and violence are especially bad at night, and he no longer feels safe walking alone in the neighborhood after dark.

“You can see huddles in just about every corner here,” Mersai said. “Just walking up here (to this event), there was a guy standing on the corner of 12th and Jackson, trying to light up a crack pipe.”

More from Seattle: Chinatown-International District sees boost in pandemic relief funds

He wants officials at City Hall to start paying attention to Little Sài Gòn and said that the city “promised a little bit more (police) patrol. Maybe the first month or so, that was happening. Now, nothing. It’s almost become one of these things where politicians were promised something get elected, and then we get forgotten.”

That’s a sentiment echoed by Quynh Pham, the Executive Director of the Friends of Little Sài Gòn.

“Business owners and their employees face daily criminal activities, drug use, drug dealing, and just the general deterioration of people’s behavioral, mental and physical health,” Pham said. “This same time last year and the year before. We didn’t think it could get worse, but it has, as our community deserves effective solutions.”

Follow Kate Stone on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

Local News

olympia school lockdown...

Frank Sumrall

Olympia school enters lockdown after student brings gun to first day of class

Olympia Police said they got a call from administrators after they were tipped off that a student arrived on campus with a concealed handgun.

15 hours ago

consent decree...

Frank Sumrall

Consent decree between SPD, City of Seattle to ‘partially’ end

A federal judge ruled two outstanding issues -- officer accountability and police crowd control tactics -- will still need federal oversight.

15 hours ago

Seattle schools...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle Public Schools union reaches tentative contract on first day of school

The same day that Seattle Public School students returned to classes, the district also reached a tentative contract agreement with some of their unionized staff. 

15 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Carnation Mayor addresses Tolt Dam false alarms at Seattle City Council meeting

The City of Carnation spoke out about the false Tolt Dam evacuation alarms at Wednesday’s Seattle City Council meeting.

15 hours ago

A person walks across the dock at St. Paul Harbor, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Kodiak, Alaska. Crab...

Associated Press

Alaskan fishers fear another bleak season as crab populations dwindle

Researchers are scrambling to understand crabs' collapse, with seas warmed by climate change as one theory. Preliminary data from this year's survey suggest another year of closed or severely limited fisheries

15 hours ago

Image: Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Washin...

Steve Coogan

Joe Kennedy leaves Bremerton High School football coaching job after 1 game

Joe Kennedy's return to the sidelines for the Bremerton High School football team lasted just one game as he resigned from his position as assistant coach.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Seattle city council member blasts colleague over crime in Chinatown