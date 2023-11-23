Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Mercer Island synagogue vandalized in latest attack on Jewish centers

Nov 22, 2023, 7:25 PM

jewish center graffiti...

Herzel Ner Tamid (MyNorthwest file photo via Alamy)

(MyNorthwest file photo via Alamy)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An investigation is underway after another reported crime against a Jewish center on Mercer Island.

The synagogue Herzel Ner Tamid was vandalized with spray paint words showing words such as “shame” and “cease fire forever” — a reference to the Israel-Hamas war.

More on the Israel-Hamas war: Seattle City Council calls for long-term cease-fire

“Any time I enter a Jewish space today, I am acutely aware that there is a risk that I am taking by doing that,” Max Patashnik of the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle area told KIRO Newsradio. “And if you don’t introduce spaces it’s still something that most people are carrying around with them today.”

Patashnik stated the entire Jewish community is on edge.

“We will continue to be in community and we will have to do so with greater and greater fear for our safety,” Patashnik said.

The FBI sent KIRO 7 a statement saying, “FBI Seattle is aware of the incident and is communicating with Mercer Island Police regarding the details. We have offered assistance should it be necessary.”

“It is terrifying to see,” Will Berkovitz, Rabbi & CEO of Jewish Family Service, said to KIRO 7.

Rabbis, including Berkovitz, say this vandalism is an example of people blaming the Jewish people for the war between Israel and Hamas.

“This is not legitimate criticism of the Israeli government this is attacking Jews for being Jewish,” Berkovitz said.

“The fact that I don’t feel comfortable identifying as Jewish in a public space right now is incredibly scary,” Patashnik added to KIRO Newsradio. “It’s a place I never thought I would be in my life.”

Ursula on the Middle East: ‘I condemn Hamas and agree with the goal of eliminating this terror group’

In a statement released Tuesday, Israel’s Consulate General in San Francisco “vehemently (condemned) the hateful assault” on Temple Herzl Ner Tamid.

“The heinous act of hate against our place of worship is a direct consequence of the alarming surge in physical and online hate speech being spread in our communities,” the statement reads. “Over the past 45 days we have witnessed a drastic surge in hate speech against the Jewish and Israeli communities across the U.S.”

The office also called on Mercer Island, Seattle and all leadership in the state of Washington to “stand in solidarity with their local Jewish and Israeli communities” and to “unequivocally condemn this attack.”

“Silence is not an option. Silence is complicity,” the conclusion of the statement reads. “Unequivocal condemnation is the only moral imperative when faced with these hate crimes. We must all do our part in ensuring that this never happens again.”

Earlier threats to synagogues

Mercer Island Police said the FBI is investigating two more suspicious pieces of mail sent to Jewish organizations in recent days. According to KIRO 7, more than 10 Jewish organizations have either received a suspicious package or a threatening letter since Oct. 7 in King County alone.

Police have not released the names of all the Jewish organizations that have received recent threats.

No injuries have been reported in either of the recent Mercer Island incidents, according to police. Both police and fire crews responded and were assisted by the U.S. Postal Service in the investigation.

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio; KIRO 7; Steve Coogan

MyNorthwest News

Image: A car passes by a Costco store in Seattle....

Steve Coogan

What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Day in Washington?

Shoppers should note many national retailers are keeping the doors closed on Thanksgiving Day.

40 minutes ago

ceasefire palestine israel...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle City Council calls for long-term cease-fire in Israel, Gaza

"All human life is precious and the targeting of civilians, no matter their faith or ethnicity, is a violation of international humanitarian law."

4 hours ago

Kennedy Seattle...

Feliks Banel

How Seattle reacted to JFK assassination 60 years ago

History, like politics, is local. So while the collective national memory of John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963 has been distilled to several seconds of color home movie footage of the motorcade in Dealey Plaza and Walter Cronkite choking up on CBS, a whole set of local memories is fading away.

8 hours ago

A vehicle crosses the International Rainbow Bridge from Niagara Falls, Ont. into Niagara Falls, N.Y...

Associated Press

Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A vehicle speeding toward a U.S.-Canada bridge from the American side crashed and exploded at a checkpoint in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, killing two people and prompting the closing of multiple border crossings for hours. Authorities weren’t sure what spurred the wreck but said there were no signs it was […]

9 hours ago

Fast food workers...

Lisa Brooks

Renton minimum wage workers may soon be getting pay hike

Minimum wage workers in Renton are much closer to getting a raise.

11 hours ago

Gig Harbor house...

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Gig Harbor couple wakes up to woman with ‘so much blood’ who allegedly escaped kidnapper

A Gig Harbor couple opened their door Saturday morning to find a bleeding woman in desperate need of help. They immediately jumped into action.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Mercer Island synagogue vandalized in latest attack on Jewish centers