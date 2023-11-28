Semi-truck blocks SEA arrivals drive, creates massive traffic backup

SEATAC, Wash. — A semi-truck blocked the arrivals drive at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Monday night.

The airport posted about the semi around 7:30 p.m.

Sorry for the interruption tonight. ⚠️ The lower arrivals drive is closed right now as there is a semi truck stuck there. Tip-don’t drive a semi on the airport drive. It can’t go under the skybridges. We’re in the process of getting it backed out so we can reopen the drive soon. pic.twitter.com/qdAZu7mTR1 — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) November 28, 2023

The airport had to back the semi out and had to shut down the arrivals drive to do so.

Around 10 p.m., the airport said the arrivals drive was back open.

One person commented asking if Alaska Airlines was delaying flights.

Alaska Airlines responded and said to call its reservations team to rebook any missed flights.

Hi Leann; please give our Reservations Team a call (800) 252-7522 to assist you with rebooking if this is going to cause you to miss your flight. So sorry for the disruption this evening Leann!! 💙 ✈️

– Vanessa — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) November 28, 2023