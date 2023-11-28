Close
Semi-truck blocks SEA arrivals drive, creates massive traffic backup

Nov 28, 2023, 5:40 AM

A semi-truck has caused traffic delays at SEA Airport....

A semi-truck has caused traffic delays at SEA Airport. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


SEATAC, Wash. — A semi-truck blocked the arrivals drive at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Monday night.

The airport posted about the semi around 7:30 p.m.

The airport had to back the semi out and had to shut down the arrivals drive to do so.

Around 10 p.m., the airport said the arrivals drive was back open.

One person commented asking if Alaska Airlines was delaying flights.

Alaska Airlines responded and said to call its reservations team to rebook any missed flights.

