Ranking: Find out why Washington is the best state to find a job

Nov 29, 2023, 1:31 PM | Updated: 1:59 pm

Seattle Amazon walkout...

Amazon workers walkout in protest of companies environmental promises and remote work policy (Photo from Kate Stone)

(Photo from Kate Stone)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Despite all the angst about returning to the office for work, unionizing efforts, and workplace complexities, Washington state is the best place to find a job, according to an analysis by Wallet Hub.

“Washington state stands out as the best place to find a job, securing the top rank in WalletHub’s comprehensive job-market strength and economic health analysis,” analyst Cassandra Happe told MyNorthwest. “With a vibrant job market, diverse opportunities from tech hubs to rural areas, and one of the highest average monthly starting salaries at $4,332, Washington offers a compelling environment for job seekers.”

Employment news: US employers pulled back on hiring in October, adding 150,000 jobs in face of higher borrowing rates

With the unemployment rate at 3.9% and labor force participation at the highest level since the onset of the pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 34 key indicators of job-market strength and economic vitality. The data set ranges from employment growth to the median annual income to the average commute time.

Following Washington in the rankings were Virginia, Utah, Vermont and Florida. The worst states for job-seekers are Louisiana, Kentucky and Mississippi, with West Virginia ranking dead last.

Washington has fewer than 4.2% of people living below the poverty line.

“The state’s commitment to worker well-being, including robust employment protections and no state income tax, contributes to its status as the top choice for those seeking fulfilling and rewarding careers,” Happe said. “Workers can also feel confident with robust protections for things like paid sick leave, equal pay regardless of gender, measures against sexual harassment and more.”

More on living in WA: Inflation slows, but Western Washington consumers still gasping for air

She explains that the past few years have been volatile for job seekers from massive unemployment to worker shortages.

“Living in one of the best states for jobs can help you not just secure a career, but also improve your chances of getting competitive wages, good benefits and high job security,” Happe said.

