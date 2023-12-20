The passenger in a car driven by an alleged drunk driver is dead after that car crashed into a Renton school bus Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Renton Police, the Renton Fire Department was called to a head-on collision between a car and a school bus around noon Tuesday.

Nobody on the bus was hurt, but two people in the car were injured and taken to the hospital. One passenger was killed in the crash. The three who were in the red sedan are all believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Meegan Black with Renton Police tells KIRO 7 TV that the rain and slippery streets were also a factor. Police also said they have reason to believe that the driver of the car was impaired at the time of the crash.

The bus was carrying two adult students in a special education program, along with the driver and a student aid.

They were transferred to another bus, while the student aid was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The car’s driver could face vehicular homicide charges, along with a possible DUI charge.