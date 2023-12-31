Close
Fire crew in Renton contains 2-alarm fire, saves several pets

Dec 31, 2023, 3:54 PM

Image: A King County Fire District 20 fire fighter helps a cat after a 2-alarm fire broke out in Re...

A King County Fire District 20 fire fighter helps a cat after a 2-alarm fire broke out in Renton on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (Photo courtesy of King County Fire District 20/@SkywayFire)

(Photo courtesy of King County Fire District 20/@SkywayFire)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Fire crews in Renton contained a quick-moving two-alarm fire in an apartment building Sunday morning and saved several pets in the process.

King County Fire District 20 (Skyway Fire) reported on its social media channels that it worked with the Renton Regional Fire Authority and the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority to put out the fire on the top floor of the four-story building on the 300 block of Taylor Street NW in Renton.

Skyway Fire reported all the people living in the apartment complex made it out safely. The district did report on Instagram 12 people were displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting them.

Crews also reported being able to rescue several pets. However, one cat didn’t make it out of the fire, Skyway Fire said.

Washington animal news: Tacoma becomes first city in the state to ban declawing cats

The fire shut down Taylor Avenue in both directions for a few hours.

The Renton Regional Fire Authority reported Sunday afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the fire was “extinguished” and “the cause of the fire is under investigation.” 

Skyway Fire confirmed the Renton Regional Fire Authority’s Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire as it has not yet been determined.

