Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Deliberations begin in Trump defamation trial after ex-president dramatically exits closing argument

Jan 25, 2024, 9:48 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A jury began deliberations Friday in the defamation trial against former President Donald Trump, deciding whether he owes writer E. Jean Carroll additional millions after a jury last year concluded that he sexually abused her in 1996.

The jury, which is anonymous, began its work after closing arguments punctuated by Trump’s dramatic exit from the courtroom as one of Carroll’s lawyers spoke.

He later returned as his lawyer defended him over statements he made while president in June 2019, and he remained until deliberations began shortly before 2 p.m.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, asked jurors to award $24 million in compensatory damages and much more in punitive damages.

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, said Trump told the truth when he refuted her claims. She said Carroll’s association with Trump had given her the fame she craved and that death threats she received cannot be blamed on Trump’s remarks.

The jury, anonymous, consisting of seven men and two women, is only deciding damages because it has been told to accept as true the findings of another jury that last May awarded Carroll $5 million after concluding Trump sexually abused Carroll in the changing room of a luxury Manhattan department store. It also found that he defamed her in 2022 by claiming she made up the allegation to sell a memoir.

The current jury is deciding what damages, if any, Trump owes for two statements he made in June 2019 while he was president after Carroll made her accusation.

Rather than turn away from the allegation, Trump has used the trial to fund-raise for his presidential campaign, telling supporters in a social media post: “They aren’t after me. They’re after you, I’m just in the way!”

Kaplan was only a few minutes into a closing that lasted more than an hour in Manhattan federal court Friday when Trump suddenly rose from his seat at the defense table and walked toward the exit, pausing to scan the packed courtroom as members of the Secret Service leaped up to follow him out.

The unexpected departure prompted Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who is unrelated to Carroll’s attorney, to speak up, briefly interrupting the closing argument to note: “The record will reflect that Mr. Trump just rose and walked out of the courtroom.”

The walkout came only minutes after the judge, without the jury present, threatened to send Habba to jail for continuing to talk when he told her to stop.

“You are on the verge of spending some time in the lockup. Now sit down,” the judge told Habba, who immediately complied.

Trump, who was not required to attend the civil lawsuit proceedings, had appeared agitated all morning, vigorously shaking his head as Carroll’s attorney branded him a liar who had incited a “social media mob” to attack her client.

“This case is about punishing Donald Trump for what he’s done and what he continues to do,” Roberta Kaplan continued. “This trial is about getting him to stop.”

Later, Trump returned to the courtroom to hear Habba argue that he should not be made to pay Carroll for comments that set off hate messages from strangers.

Habba showed the jury a video in which Trump said the jury’s verdict last year was “a disgrace” and “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.”

“You know why he has not wavered?” Habba asked the jury. “Because it’s the truth.”

That statement prompted an objection that the judge sustained with a warning that “if you violate my instructions again, Ms. Habba, you may have consequences.”

Habba told jurors that Carroll’s once-thriving career was in a slump and her pay as a gossip columnist at Elle magazine had been reduced to $60,000 when she chose to reveal her claims against Trump, winning a level of fame and riches she hadn’t seen before.

“She’s living the life of the rich and famous,” Habba said.

Roberta Kaplan warned jurors not to adopt the defense argument that Carroll would not face online threats if she had chosen not to make claims against Trump.

“Donald Trump is not the victim here,” she said.

The final remarks from the lawyers come a day after Trump managed to sneak past a federal judge’s rules severely limiting what he could say during his turn on the witness stand, which wound up lasting just 3 minutes. He left fuming that he hadn’t been given an opportunity to refute Carroll’s sexual abuse accusations.

“She said something that I considered to be a false accusation,” Trump said, later adding: “I just wanted to defend myself, my family and, frankly, the presidency.” The jury was told by the judge to disregard both remarks.

Trump, the Republican frontrunner in this year’s presidential election, has long regretted his decision not to testify at that trial, blaming his lawyers for bad advice.

During her closing, Roberta Kaplan told jurors that the current case was not about a sexual assault.

“We had that case,” she said, referencing the first trial. “That’s why Donald Trump’s testimony was so short yesterday. He doesn’t get a do-over this time.”

As she finished her argument, the lawyer urged jurors to support “the principle that the rule of law stands for all of us” by sending an unmistakable message to a man who “time and time again has shown contempt for the law.”

She said the jury should award $12 million to repair Carroll’s reputation and another $12 million for the suffering she has endured because of Trump’s attacks. Then, she said an “unusually high punitive award” was also necessary against a man worth billions of dollars “to have any hope of stopping Donald Trump.”

Carroll, 80, testified at last year’s trial that she had a chance encounter with Trump at a Bergdorf Goodman store that was flirtatious and lighthearted until Trump cornered her in a changing room. Her claim that Trump raped her was rejected by last year’s jury, though it found she was sexually abused.

Last week, Carroll testified that her career was shattered by Trump’s statements about her claims over the last five years, most recently on the campaign trail for president. She said she bought bullets for a gun she inherited from her father and installed an electronic fence around her home.

On Thursday, Trump testified that he stood “100%” behind comments he made in an October 2002 deposition in which he denied Carroll’s accusations, calling her “sick” and a “whack job.”

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

National News

Associated Press

Closing arguments slated as retrial of ex-NFL star Smith’s killer nears an end

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Closing arguments were slated for Friday afternoon in the manslaughter retrial of Cardell Hayes, who fatally shot former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith following a traffic crash almost eight years ago. Hayes was convicted in December 2016 of manslaughter in Smith’s death and attempted manslaughter for the gunshot wounding of […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

St. Louis rapper found not guilty of murder after claiming self-defense in 2022 road-rage shootout

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A jury found a St. Louis rapper not guilty of murder after the 19-year-old claimed he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed the driver of the Jeep that was following him on his minibike. CTS Luh Wick, whose legal name is Michael Henderson, was acquitted of first-degree murder […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire veteran admits to faking his need for a wheelchair to claim $660,000 in extra benefits

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire veteran has admitted to faking his need for a wheelchair for 20 years to claim more than $660,000 in benefits he was not entitled to. Christopher Stultz, 49, of Antrim, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court on Thursday to one count of making false statements. He faces […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New York City woman charged after human head, body parts found in her refrigerator

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City woman was charged with concealing a corpse after officers discovered a man’s head and body parts in her apartment’s refrigerator, officials said Friday. Heather Stines, 45, was charged Wednesday, two days after officers visited her Brooklyn apartment as part of wellness check, according to the New York […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Second Rhode Island man pleads not guilty to charges related to Patriots fan’s death

WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A second Rhode Island man charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in connection with the death of a fan at a New England Patriots game pleaded not guilty Friday. In a brief court appearance, Justin Mitchell, 39 was arraigned in Wrentham District Court over allegations he and 59-year-old John […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman detained after series of stabbings and pedestrians hit by a vehicle in Washington suburbs

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A woman was taken into police custody in the Maryland suburbs of Washington following a series of apparently random stabbings and pedestrians struck by a vehicle. The attacks occurred over roughly two hours Thursday night as Prince George’s County police searched for the person responsible. Six people were injured, including […]

4 hours ago

Deliberations begin in Trump defamation trial after ex-president dramatically exits closing argument