Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Attorney: Boeing 737 Max 9 “was a ticking bomb”

Feb 7, 2024, 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:03 am

Boeing 737 Max...

FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An amended lawsuit was filed on Wednesday against Boeing and Alaska Airlines on behalf of 22 Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 passengers.

A Boeing 737 Max 9 plane was flying from Portland, Oregon, to California on January 5 when a door plug blew out of the fuselage, and the plane rapidly depressurized.

Attorney Mark Lindquist initially filed a lawsuit on January 16 alleging emotional and physical injuries to passengers, including severe stress, anxiety, trauma, and hearing damage. The Amended Complaint adds new passengers and new allegations of negligence by Boeing and Alaska Airlines.

“This plane was a ticking bomb,” Lindquist said in a press release from his office. “A blowout could have happened at a cruising altitude where it would have been catastrophic.”

NTSB: Bolts on Boeing jetliner were missing before a panel blew out midflight

A new National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) preliminary report found Boeing delivered the plane to Alaska Airlines with four retaining bolts missing, which resulted in the eventual door plug blowout.

“Boeing is still cutting corners on quality,” Lindquist said in the release. “The company is cutting so many corners, they’re going in circles.”

New allegations include a claim, “there was a whistling sound coming from the vicinity of the door plug on a previous flight of the subject plane. Passengers apparently noticed the whistling sound and brought it to the attention of flight attendants who reportedly informed the pilot or first officer.”

No known further action was taken, “After the pilot checked cockpit instruments, which purportedly read normal.”

Other news: The head of FAA pledges to hold Boeing accountable for any violations of safety rules

Additionally, an earlier NTSB report found the cockpit door was designed to blow out in a depressurization situation. Pilots and crew were not informed of this design feature.

“The resulting shock, noise, and communication difficulties contributed to a lack of proper communication between the flight crew and passengers, thereby intensifying confusion and stress,” according to the lawsuit.

The NTSB report found Boeing delivered the plane to Alaska Airlines with four missing retaining bolts, resulting in the eventual door plug blowout.

 

MyNorthwest News

raterlabs...

Lisa Brooks

Thousands of Raterlabs employees laid off one year after earning union-fought pay raise

RaterLabs employees are responsible for evaluating Google’s search results by testing and rating how accurately the algorithm responds to various prompts.

2 hours ago

Mayorkis...

REBECCA SANTANA, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GOP-controlled House fails to impeach the homeland security secretary

The Republican-controlled House has failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

4 hours ago

Rent...

JESSE BEDAYN AND MICHAEL CASEY, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

A record number of Americans can’t afford their rent

Millions of Americans, especially people of color, are facing painful decisions as a record number struggle with unaffordable rent increases,

4 hours ago

Alaska Airlines flamingo...

Lisa Brooks

Alaska Airlines flight attendant saves rare flamingo eggs during flight

Flight attendants are trained to take care of all kinds of requests when somebody rings the overhead call button.

7 hours ago

Image: A former exotic dancer who worked in Pierce County would like to see women in the industry p...

Matt Markovich

2 adult entertainment bills could influence change in lewd laws governing state bars

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board's suspension of the lewd laws related to bars may help move forward two adult entertainment bills in Olympia.

7 hours ago

parish families...

Frank Sumrall

Archdiocese of Seattle announces final plan to consolidate Catholic parishes

The consolidation will see 136 parishes become 60 parish families, according to a letter recently written by Archbishop Paul Etienne.

8 hours ago

Attorney: Boeing 737 Max 9 “was a ticking bomb”