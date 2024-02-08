Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

David Loewe, ex-Seattle Humane CEO, suspected in murder-suicide involving his wife

Feb 8, 2024, 11:15 AM | Updated: 11:21 am

seattle humane ceo...

David Loewe, former CEO of Seattle Humane. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two people who were found dead in North Bend last week from a suspected murder-suicide have been identified as David and Judy Loewe, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, officers responded to the discovery of the body of a man at an apartment complex at 964 Stone Brook Drive Southwest in North Bend. According to KIRO 7, maintenance workers found the body during a welfare check.

Crime on Washington’s roads: 2 highway shootings within minutes of each other; 2024 total jumps to 9

As police officers searched the property, a woman’s body was discovered in a large freezer in the garage.

“The investigation is still ongoing, but evidence suggests this was an isolated murder-suicide,” the Snoqualmie Police Department wrote in a statement on its Facebook page. “Autopsies were completed on (Feb. 5) and determined the male was killed by a self-inflicted single gunshot wound and the female victim was killed by a single gunshot prior to being placed in the freezer.”

David Loewe, the man who allegedly committed the murder-suicide, was a former CEO of Seattle Humane. It is known for being a not-for-profit organization for animal adoptions throughout Seattle, King County and the Puget Sound area.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Seattle Humane CEO David Loewe and his wife, Judy,” Seattle Humane wrote in a prepared statement. “The events surrounding their passing are troubling, and together with our community we are awaiting the results of a full investigation. Our hearts are with those affected by this terrible loss.”

More crime news: Teen pajama car prowler suspects arrested, police in Bellevue say

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

