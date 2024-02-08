Two people who were found dead in North Bend last week from a suspected murder-suicide have been identified as David and Judy Loewe, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, officers responded to the discovery of the body of a man at an apartment complex at 964 Stone Brook Drive Southwest in North Bend. According to KIRO 7, maintenance workers found the body during a welfare check.

As police officers searched the property, a woman’s body was discovered in a large freezer in the garage.

“The investigation is still ongoing, but evidence suggests this was an isolated murder-suicide,” the Snoqualmie Police Department wrote in a statement on its Facebook page. “Autopsies were completed on (Feb. 5) and determined the male was killed by a self-inflicted single gunshot wound and the female victim was killed by a single gunshot prior to being placed in the freezer.”

David Loewe, the man who allegedly committed the murder-suicide, was a former CEO of Seattle Humane. It is known for being a not-for-profit organization for animal adoptions throughout Seattle, King County and the Puget Sound area.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Seattle Humane CEO David Loewe and his wife, Judy,” Seattle Humane wrote in a prepared statement. “The events surrounding their passing are troubling, and together with our community we are awaiting the results of a full investigation. Our hearts are with those affected by this terrible loss.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

