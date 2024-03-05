Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads down in widespread outage

Mar 5, 2024, 8:59 AM | Updated: 9:36 am

facebook instagram down...

A pedestrian walks in front of a new logo and the name 'Meta' on the sign in front of Facebook headquarters. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Users of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage.

Internet traffic observer Down Detector is reporting vast outages on several Meta platforms Tuesday. The problems are being reported across the world, suggesting that the outage could be global.

More from Meta: Former Meta engineering leader to testify before Congress on Instagram’s harms to teens

London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks said on X that four Meta platforms — Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads — were “currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries.” But the firm, which advocates for internet freedom, said there was no sign of “country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” which are typically imposed by governments.

Andy Stone, Meta’s head communications, acknowledged the issues on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said the company is “working on this now.”

National News

Associated Press

Former Speaker Gingrich donates congressional papers to New Orleans’ Tulane University

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has donated his congressional papers to Tulane University’s Louisiana Research Collection. Gingrich earned a master of arts and a doctorate in education at the New Orleans university. He later became a teacher at West Georgia College before his 1978 election to the House, where he served […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

First baby right whale of season dies from injuries caused by ship collision

The first confirmed baby right whale of the year has been found dead from a collision with a ship, a devastating blow for the vanishing species. North Atlantic right whales number less than 360 and they are vulnerable to ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear. Federal authorities were notified of a dead right whale […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Court rules Florida’s “stop woke” law restricting business diversity training is unconstitutional

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida law pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that limits diversity and race-based discussions in private workplaces is unconstitutional, a federal appeals court has ruled. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a Florida federal judge’s August 2022 ruling that the so-called […]

1 hour ago

The all-new Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., shown here in a photo released by Stellantis, offers perfor...

Associated Press

Dodge muscle cars live on with new versions of the Charger powered by electricity or gasoline

DETROIT (AP) — America’s muscle car culture will live on as the country transitions to electric vehicles, but the gas-powered performance car will last for at least a few more years. Dodge on Tuesday unveiled two battery-powered versions of the Charger muscle car that will still roar like a big V8 engine without pollution from […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

West Virginia bus driver charged with DUI after crash sends multiple children to the hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia bus driver was arrested Monday for driving under the influence after a crash that sent multiple injured students to the hospital, state police said. Jeffrey Brannon, 54, was charged with multiple counts of driving while intoxicated and child neglect resulting in injury, State Police Capt. Robert Maddy said […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Treasury Department is seen near sunset in Washington, Jan. 18, 2023. The Treasury Depar...

Associated Press

US sanctions spyware company and executives who targeted American journalists, government officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department announced Tuesday it has sanctioned two people and a Greece-based commercial spyware company headed by a former Israeli military officer that developed, operated and distributed technology used to target U.S. government officials, journalists and policy experts. The sanctions target Intellexa Consortium, which the U.S. says has sold and distributed […]

2 hours ago

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads down in widespread outage