Stakeholders’ efforts to restore downtown Seattle to its pre-pandemic glory are pitting revitalization plans against continuing crime concerns. Last year, Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled an ambitious roadmap to revitalize and transform downtown Seattle. The comprehensive Downtown Activation Plan (DAP) aimed to breathe new life into the heart of the city.

Standing in its way, the safety of its downtown area remains a pressing issue. Recent data reveals a mixed picture of crime trends with both hopeful signs and areas of concern.

Crime is down in the city

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the overall crime rate in the city has decreased from 2022 to now. However, this decline masks a more complex reality. Since spring, there has been a gradual increase in criminal activity throughout the city, with downtown Seattle bearing the brunt of it.

Here are the key figures:

Total Crime Cases (May 2023) : 2022 : 21,796 cases 2023 : 17,446 cases

: Violent Crimes (May 2023) : 2022 : 2,330 cases 2023 : 1,985 cases

: Property Crimes (May 2023) : 2022 : 19,466 cases 2023 : 15,461 cases

:

As reported by The Puget Sound Business Journal and the Downtown Seattle Association, from Belltown through Pioneer Square and the Chinatown International District, violent crime is down 14% year over year, homicides have decreased 40% and property crimes are off by nearly 26%, according to police.

Yet in the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s latest survey of registered city voters, 48% of respondents named crime, drugs and public safety a top concern, up 10 points from last spring.