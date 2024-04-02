Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Downtown Seattle: Revitalization continues but crime stands in the way

Apr 2, 2024, 10:22 AM | Updated: 11:20 am

Will downtown Seattle fully recover? (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest)

BY BILL KACZARABA


Stakeholders’ efforts to restore downtown Seattle to its pre-pandemic glory are pitting revitalization plans against continuing crime concerns.

Last year, Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled an ambitious roadmap to revitalize and transform downtown Seattle. The comprehensive Downtown Activation Plan (DAP) aimed to breathe new life into the heart of the city.

Standing in its way, the safety of its downtown area remains a pressing issue. Recent data reveals a mixed picture of crime trends with both hopeful signs and areas of concern.

Crime is down in the city

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the overall crime rate in the city has decreased from 2022 to now. However, this decline masks a more complex reality. Since spring, there has been a gradual increase in criminal activity throughout the city, with downtown Seattle bearing the brunt of it.

Here are the key figures:

  • Total Crime Cases (May 2023):
    • 2022: 21,796 cases
    • 2023: 17,446 cases
  • Violent Crimes (May 2023):
    • 2022: 2,330 cases
    • 2023: 1,985 cases
  • Property Crimes (May 2023):
    • 2022: 19,466 cases
    • 2023: 15,461 cases

As reported by The Puget Sound Business Journal and the Downtown Seattle Association, from Belltown through Pioneer Square and the Chinatown International District, violent crime is down 14% year over year, homicides have decreased 40% and property crimes are off by nearly 26%, according to police.

Yet in the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s latest survey of registered city voters, 48% of respondents named crime, drugs and public safety a top concern, up 10 points from last spring.

“Downtowns across the country are facing significant challenges and change, and our Downtown Activation Plan is a comprehensive approach to build a downtown of the future that lives up to our One Seattle values, revitalizing our city center rather than trying to recreate the past,” Harrell said at a news conference.

Progress has been made

There have been some victories. The opening of the flagship Ben Bridge store and the new ownership of the Cinerama, now known as the SIFF Cinema. The new waterfront is on schedule. New public drug use laws are in place.

The DAP includes initiatives that are already underway or starting soon. They include legislative, regulatory and programmatic efforts. The city will implement efforts to enhance downtown Seattle’s appeal over the next three years. This visionary category explores possibilities for the future, encouraging creative solutions and long-term systemic changes.

Among the legislative proposals:

  1. Rezone Parts of Downtown: Updating zoning policies allows for taller residential buildings along Third Avenue from Union Street north to Stewart Street and east on Pike Street and Union Street toward 4th Ave.
  2. Affordable Housing Creation: The legislation supports the creation of more affordable housing options.
  3. Small Business Opportunities: Diverse opportunities for small businesses and workers will be expanded.
  4. Exciting Downtown Activities: The plan includes measures to enhance fun and exciting activities for residents and visitors of all ages.

The Downtown Dilemma

The Downtown Commercial District remains the epicenter of violent crime. In the first five months of 2023, this area reported 166 violent crimes, including two homicides. For comparison, the entire city recorded 52 homicides in 2022. Neighboring Capitol Hill also faced its share of violence with 140 reported cases including two homicides.

A shortage of police officers further complicates the situation. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SPD has seen a decline in officer numbers. While efforts have been made to address this, the strain on resources persists. In 2022, the department lost 13 to 16 officers per month. Although the current rate has decreased to nine officers leaving per month, the challenge remains.

Overtime Costs and Budget Constraints

To combat rising crime, the department incurred $33.7 million in overtime expenses in 2022 — $7.3 million beyond its budget. This additional cost covered patrol augmentation, emphasis patrols and special event coverage. Anticipating continued overtime needs, the 2023 budget was increased to $31.3 million. However, given the ongoing trends, whether this allocation will suffice is uncertain.

The Harrell administration recognizes the urgency of addressing crime in downtown Seattle. The DAP aims to revitalize the heart of the city, but safety remains a critical component. As Seattle navigates these challenges, residents hope for a safer, more vibrant future where the downtown core thrives without compromising security.

For more information, visit the Downtown Activation Plan and stay informed through the public-facing dashboard.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

Downtown Seattle: Revitalization continues but crime stands in the way