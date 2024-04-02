Downtown Seattle: Revitalization continues but crime stands in the way
Apr 2, 2024, 10:22 AM | Updated: 11:20 am
(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest)
Apr 2, 2024, 10:22 AM | Updated: 11:20 am
(Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest)
SPD released new footage of officers arresting individuals after a Seattle city council meeting protest went awry late February.
3 hours ago
Criticisms have been leveled against We Heart Seattle and some activists and workers say the nonprofit has gone too far.
4 hours ago
An early-morning fire severely damaged a house in south Everett that was being used as a clean and sober living facility.
5 hours ago
Janet Garcia, 27, appeared a Snohomish County court Monday in connection to the death of an Everett boy, her 4-year-old son.
16 hours ago
Seattle is one of the healthiest large cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub, a personal finance website.
20 hours ago
Chase Daniel Jones is accused of driving his Audi at 112 mph, running a red light and crashing into Andrea Hudson's van on March 19.
21 hours ago
The Museum of Pop Culture invites you to experience pop culture like never before with its new exhibition "Massive: The Power of Pop Culture."
In the heart of Kitsap County, a financial institution is making waves not just as a banking entity but as a beacon of community support.
My journey led me to Kitsap Credit Union, a not-for-profit, forward-thinking financial co-op that’s been serving its members since 1934.
Seattle Sports host Brock Huard joins other NFL punters in partnership with Compassion in a cause now known as “Punts For Purpose.”
Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.
Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.