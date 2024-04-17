Close
NATIONAL NEWS

North Carolina University system considers policy change that could cut diversity staff

Apr 17, 2024, 11:46 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The future of diversity, equity and inclusion staff jobs in North Carolina’s public university system could be at stake as a series of votes loom on a key policy’s potential repeal.

The Committee on University Governance within the University of North Carolina Board of Governors that oversees 17 schools, was poised to vote Wednesday on a possible reversal and replacement of a policy related to DEI. If the five-member committee votes to repeal the policy, it will be sent to the full board of 24 voting members to be voted on again next month.

If the policy is fully repealed, the UNC system could join another major public university — the University of Florida in Gainesville — in dismantling its diversity office. Florida’s flagship university announced in a memo last month that it was scrapping its office and shifting its funding for faculty recruitment instead.

Texas universities also saw major cuts in their diversity and inclusion staff in 2024 in compliance with a state ban signed into law last year.

recurring point of contention for conservatives who argue DEI programs are discriminatory.

The proposed policy change, first reported by The News & Observer of Raleigh, would impact a diversity, equity and inclusion regulation adopted in 2019. It defines the roles of various DEI positions — such as a system office diversity and inclusion liaison and diversity officers across the university system — and the establishment of a diversity and inclusion council made up of members representing each university, according to the policy.

Under the policy, the officers’ responsibilities include assisting the chancellor with diversity policy and programming, in addition to facilitating training for students and staff.

The policy that could replace the existing regulation does not include the outlined responsibilities of DEI officers and liaisons, suggesting they may be eliminated. Other inclusion efforts such as tracking the university’s diversity metrics and giving reports to university boards will continue, the replacement policy said.

UNC-Chapel Hill — the system’s flagship campus and whose website says has an office for diversity and inclusion with a 12-person staff — said it was preparing a statement Wednesday and did not immediately have comment.

The next meeting of the full UNC Board of Governors is scheduled for May 22-23 in Raleigh, according to the board’s schedule, and would vote again after a possible affirmative vote to revoke by its five-member governance committee. Any decision by the full board to replace the current policy would take effect immediately.

Members of the UNC Board of Governors are elected to serve four-year terms by the state Senate and House of Representatives, which Republicans have controlled since 2011.

The state’s Republican House Speaker, Tim Moore, said there’s interest among fellow Republicans in taking up anti-DEI legislation in the upcoming session set to open next Wednesday. He told reporters recently that the state legislature may allow the university boards to review their diversity policies first before introducing any bills.

“It’s still at the conversation stage,” Moore said.

