Boeing firefighters picket with strike fast approaching

Boeing firefighters are preparing to strike if they can’t reach an agreement with the company.

Union members of the International Association of Firefighters Local I-66, representing firefighters at Boeing, hit the picket lines outside the Boeing facilities in Renton and Everett Monday. The firefighters claim low wages are forcing them to leave the company and that Boeing wants to extend the length of service from 14 to 19 years before a worker can earn the top salary.

In comparison, Seattle firefighters achieve the highest pay grade in three to four years.

Local I-66 represents more than 120 firefighters working in Boeing fire stations in Auburn, Everett, Renton, Seattle and Moses Lake.

More than 80% of the union voted against the previous contract proposals presented to them. In addition to issues with career progression, the union cited disparities in pay and safety concerns were listed as the primary reasons for rejecting previous proposals.

The proposed compensation was reportedly 20% lower than the industry standard, according to FOX 13.

Boeing has since released a statement regarding the potential strike.

“Our contract offer includes a highly competitive market-based compensation package that is aligned with industrial fire departments,” Boeing said in an updated statement, according to FOX 13. “The union repeatedly attempts to apply municipal fire department standards to Boeing’s industrial fire department despite the statement of work being completely different.

“Our firefighter staffing levels are actually higher than the safety standards applicable to industrial fire departments,” the statement continued. “The union is using standards that do not apply to this bargaining unit.”

