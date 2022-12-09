Beast Mode is now in Bake Mode as Marshawn hits British TV

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is more familiar with the gridiron than a griddle, but he might have uncovered a new talent.

Lynch was one of six celebrities to face off with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith from the beloved series, “Great British Bake Off,” in a holiday special.

“All I do is win, win, win,” Lynch said confidently as he was introduced, but the running back had yet to prove he could score in the kitchen.

Assignment one: Cream Puffs

The judges – armed with a wealth of culinary knowledge and intimidating British accents – approached Lynch to scrutinize his work.

“Right now, I’m working on my strawberry filling,” Lynch said, explaining his plan to stuff the filling into “Little bitty elf” cream puffs.

He took the opportunity to ask the esteemed judges for help.

“What do you need help with?” asked Hollywood. “All of this!” replied Lynch as the judges chuckled. “I’m in the kitchen with a hoody on!”

Leith was encouraging, “I can’t believe it won’t taste good because that cream is perfectly whipped, so far so good,” she quipped.

The little bitty cream puff elves looked like they had ended up on the wrong side of a snow ball fight, but Lynch did get points for flavor.

The second challenge was … more challenging. The bakers were asked to make a wreath-shaped meringue.

Once again, aesthetics were not Lynch’s strong suit.

“It looks nasty, but it actually tastes h**** good, though,” he said.

“This is a feral disaster, I have to tell you,” Leith said at first glance at the finished product. Hollywood agreed, “It’s not really a wreath, is it? It’s several meringues sort of placed together.”

Unfortunately, Lynch did not fare much better after the judges took a bite.

“The cream, I think, is a bit over-whipped. It’s become buttery.”

“WOW,” said Hollywood, and he winced. “Got quite a lot of vanilla in there. So much so that it’s burning my mouth. That’s impressive,” he said as his eyes watered and the contestants laughed.

It was clearly time for a game day comeback, and the last challenge helped Lynch make just that: A lemon sponge cake inspired by his childhood.

“My grandfather, Papa Lynch, he’s been making this cake for my whole life. What he used to do is after the games — when I first started playing organized football, little league — he used to bring these cakes as a ‘hey, you did a good job,’ whether we win or we lose.”

“So, you’re going to make one today?” asked Leith. “You’re teaching yourself how to make a good lemon cake?” added Hollywood.

“I’m trying to. I’m trying to,” said Lynch.

The final result put smiles on the judge’s stiff upper lips.

“It’s almost glace (pronounced glass-ay) icing that you’ve done. It’s just sugar and water, isn’t it?” said Leith. “Really good.”

“I like the way you describe that,” said Lynch, admitting, “you’re saying a lot of words I don’t know, but they sound GOOD,” he said as the other contestants laughed.

“I’ll tell you what I think of it,” said Hollywood as the room fell silent. “That’s a great cake.”

“What’s so good about it,” added Leith, “is it’s a perfectly made cake. Marshawn, is that how your grandfather made it?”

“It is,” said Lynch, surprisingly humble.

“Well,” Leith said, “he’d be proud of you.”

“Thank you,” Lynch said, smiling.

The “Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday” is produced by Roku and available on streaming services.

