LOCAL NEWS

Seattle art business targeted by criminals for sixth time in 17 months

Dec 18, 2022, 6:14 PM | Updated: 6:33 pm
(KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff
An art business in Downtown Seattle was recently targeted by criminals for the sixth time in the past year and a half.

This time, the owner of Fossil and Stone said someone drove a car into their front door to try and get inside. Kathy Lee tells KIRO 7 she’s beyond frustrated and is worried about her business surviving with all this new damage happening the weekend before Christmas.

Ring video shows glass flying as the man kicks the door.

“I’m very frustrated. I was here before police were,” Lee said. “We’re just people trying to make a living, we’re a small family business, and there’s no law and order.”

When the suspect didn’t get in, Lee said someone then tried driving into the business.

The camera doesn’t quite show it, but you can see a silver SUV drive onto the sidewalk at Second and Pine. The driver appears to ram the business once before driving away.

“I love this store. I love the art here. I love the people that come here and it makes me really upset that this event is ruining that,” Lee said. “It’s ruining the holiday season.”

KIRO 7 has talked with Lee before. In April, a man stole an ancient mammoth tusk from Fossil and Stone.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” said Lee. “This is our sixth event in 17 months and we feel helpless.”

Now, their front door is boarded up, making it much harder for foot traffic to enter the store and browse for a piece of art in the final week before Christmas.

“This is a critical time for us, with the holidays,” Lee said. “We’re grateful for the people that are coming to visit us and support us, but we’re struggling.”

KIRO 7 has reached out to Seattle police. They said increased patrols are still in effect around Third and Pike in Downtown Seattle, and the department continues to work with the mayor’s office and prosecutors to address crime downtown.

