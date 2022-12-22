Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Preparations underway as ice storm set to hit western Washington

Dec 22, 2022, 12:07 PM
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Snohomish County has been through the wringer lately when it comes to extreme weather events.

The major windstorm in November knocked out power for thousands, including Zach Malm and his family.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

“We didn’t have power for 45 hours last time and that was extremely not fun,” he said.

A few weeks later, a major snowstorm hit the region, took down trees and power lines, and once again left thousands in the dark.

“Was the worst power outage I’ve experienced in my 40 years living here,” Malm said.

Now, an impending ice storm is threatening Western Washington. For Malm, the timing couldn’t be worse.

“I got pies I gotta cook, bake and you know we got stuff to prep for Christmas,” he said. “I’m really excited to host my family and I hope it happens.”

The storm is forecast to have a major impact on the region, but Aaron Swaney, a spokesman for Snohomish County PUD, said the utility isn’t expecting a lot of outages.

“We don’t generally see trees coming down with this kind of weather. That’s usually just wind storms and that’s usually what causes a lot of damage and causes the outages. That’s why we’re not concerned a lot about a lot of outages for this storm,” Swaney said.

Still, he said crews are ready to respond as needed.

“We have crews ready to respond, we’re stocked up on all of our supplies and equipment so customers can be confident if we start to see outages we’ll be out there on restoration efforts,” Swaney said.

At Seattle City Light, Jenn Strang, the spokesperson, said they are concerned about the damage the storm could bring.

“When we get ice forming like that, the one consideration would be is if it does form on trees it sort of weighs those trees down and then if there are any sort of cracks or loose branches then they have a tendency to come down, connect with power lines and bring the power lines down,” Strang said.

She also said the ice could cause power lines to snap.

“Just the weight of the ice on the power lines themselves, it sort of weighs them down but as the ice melts, it snaps back up,” she said.

Meanwhile, Malm is still prepping for Christmas.

“I got my eggnog shirt all ready for the festivities, you know,” he said.

He’s hoping the lights stay on this time.

“We didn’t get any sort of communications warning us last time and ended up getting outages all over,” he said.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

hyundai, kia...
Bill Kaczaraba

39 Hyundai, Kia vehicles stolen in Pierce County Wednesday

Hyundai and Kia owners are being urged to take immediate action after a flurry of auto thefts in Pierce County.
15 hours ago
verdict...
Bill Kaczaraba

Former Pierce County Prosecutor awarded $2 million

Former Pierce County Deputy Prosecutor Doug Vanscoy has been awarded $2 million in a wrongful termination case. 
15 hours ago
contractor...
L.B. Gilbert

Contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers comp scam

A roofing contractor is being charged with theft after an investigation into more than $54,000 of workers comp claims.
15 hours ago
icicles...
L.B. Gilbert

I-5 reopened after icicles cleared off Seattle Convention Center tunnel

Three lanes of northbound Interstate 5 were closed Thursday morning for WSDOT to clear out large icicles from the roof of the Convention Center tunnel
15 hours ago
I-90...
L.B. Gilbert

I-90 eastbound reopens, as westbound remains closed near North Bend

Interstate 90 is closed in both directions near North Bend after multiple crashes with cars and semi-trucks blocking the road this morning.
15 hours ago
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden participate in an event to call NORAD and tr...
Ted Buehner

Track Santa on Christmas Eve with the help of NORAD

Do you want to track Santa as he makes his visits around the world on Christmas Eve? Saint Nicholas has a busy night ahead
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Preparations underway as ice storm set to hit western Washington