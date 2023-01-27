Close
LOCAL NEWS

The big chill, maybe snow, coming to Puget Sound this weekend

Jan 27, 2023, 10:36 AM
big chill...
Cold temps are moving into the Puget Sound region on Sunday. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Meteorologists say to expect a big chill moving into the Puget Sound region this weekend and maybe even a little snow.

“We’re gonna have a big change in our weather pattern, after having a relatively mild and dry January in comparison to what we had in the latter part of last year,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “So back to winter; it’s not over yet.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle reports that Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely and a high near 44. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Then the bone-chilling conditions begin.

“We’re expecting a surge of colder air coming south out of western Canada during the weekend. And with it will bring a transition from rain to the potential for some lowland snow primarily over towards the foothills of the Cascades,” Buehner explained. “Then it will clear out on Sunday, and we’re going to have that nice north wind coming out of the Fraser River Canyon. And that’s going to drop high temperatures down into the upper 30s on Sunday and Monday, but low temperatures are gonna get down into the 20s. And if you add in the wind chill, now we’re getting down into the teens.”

Buehner said if we get any snow Saturday, it doesn’t look like a widespread event.

“It’ll be a quick transition from rain to snow, and then the precipitation cuts off. Any accumulation is probably going to be over in the Cascade foothill areas and maybe some of our higher places like the Sammamish plateau, places like that. But down in Seattle or near Puget Sound, snow is not likely,” Buehner said.

NWS said to expect Saturday night to be “mostly clear, with a low around 29. East-northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.”

Medved: As religious affiliation declines, why do believers still control Congress?

“The big change is going to be that stiff north wind Sunday and how cold it’s going to feel even with the sun out. Yeah. So the precipitation we’re seeing potentially Saturday and then the very cold temperatures Sunday,” Ted stated.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 38 and wind coming out of the north around nine mph, according to the NWS.

“It’s bringing back some bad memories for a couple of people about the ice storm,” Buehner said. “This weather pattern is distinctly different from what we had Dec. 23 with our icing event.”

There shouldn’t be any major issues getting around this weekend though.

“If you’re going to be out on the roads, Sunday into Monday, just be aware of where the usual icy spots like bridges, overpasses, places that are in the shade, things like that,” Buehner predicted. “Temperature-wise, fortunately, each day we’re going to warm up above freezing, but it’ll be well below freezing at night. The threat of any freezing pipes or anything like that looks pretty minimal.”

Niku Kazori, weather anchor at KIRO 7 TV has this take in the weatherblog:

The rain will stick with us on and off throughout the day Saturday, but showers should decrease later in the day. We could see a wintry mix in Snohomish County/northward but little if any accumulation is expected. Showers should stay south of Seattle Saturday evening. Snow showers are possible over the Southwest Interior Saturday evening with little accumulation.

There will be a wind advisory for the Northwest Interior including the San Juan Islands for NE winds gusting as high as 50 mph this weekend!! Sunday looks dry and *sunny* but cool! High temps will drop into the 30s again (38 degrees on Sunday) and lows in the 20s.

Monday is almost identical to Sunday’s forecast, the dry and cool air will continue and Monday mornings forecast looks to be the coldest next week with temps Sunny, with a high near 38. North wind around 9 mph.

KIRO 7 TV contributed to this story

