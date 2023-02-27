Report: Rep. Santos lied under oath during 2017 trial in King County

Embattled New York Congressman George Santos has been linked to a Brazilian man who “skimmed” credit cards used by tourists at a Pike Place ATM.

Santos’s Florida address was found inside the suspect’s rental car in 2017.

The stories spun by Rep. George Santos of New York are all over the map — including right here in King County Superior Court, where he testified under oath on behalf of a friend accused of credit card fraud.

Santos testified the defendant was an old family friend whose parents knew each other and that he would secure him a long-term Airbnb rental while he was out on bail.

Gustavo Trelha, who was standing trial for credit card fraud after skimming numbers off ATMs, eventually pled guilty to those charges.

“What do you do for work?” King County Superior Court Judge Sean O’Donnell asked Santos under oath, in audio obtained by Politico.

“I am an aspiring politician, and I work for Goldman Sachs,” Santos said.

“You work for Goldman Sachs in New York?” O’Donnell followed up.

“Yes,” Santos responded.

Mr. Santos did realize his political aspirations, though, of course, he never worked for Goldman Sachs.

Trelha, who was deported to Brazil in 2018 after serving seven months in jail, told Politico that Santos lied about their relationship as well. They were not old family friends, nor did their families know one another.

In a conversation with the Secret Service in New York, Santos admitted he knew the man but didn’t know about any criminal activity.

According to Trelha, they met in 2016 through a Facebook group for Brazilian ex-pats in Miami.

Santos is facing blowback after his election as the U.S. representative from New York’s 3rd congressional district that Santos reportedly lied or misrepresented several aspects of his resume and family.

