Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Investigation underway after deputy exchanges gunfire with ‘suspicious car’ suspect in Shoreline

Mar 5, 2023, 12:30 PM
Shoreline police...
The King County Independent Force Investigative Team has launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Shoreline early Sunday morning. (KIRO 7 News)
(KIRO 7 News)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

SHORELINE, Wash. — The King County Independent Force Investigative Team has launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Shoreline early Sunday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., a deputy with the King County Sheriff’s Department was investigating a “suspicious car” in the 1500 block of Northeast 145th Street prior to the shooting.

An “altercation” occurred, and the deputy and an individual fired their weapons and were both struck by gunfire, according to IFIT-KC.

Both were treated at the scene before being transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-threatening injuries.

KCSD deputies, as well as officers with the Seattle Police Department, responded to secure the scene until IFIT-KC could take over the investigation.

Investigators responded to the scene to gather evidence and search for witnesses and surveillance footage.

Local News

Olympia car...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Deputies: Driver arrested after striking, killing man with car in Olympia, then moving victim’s body

Deputies arrested a man suspected of striking and killing another man with a vehicle in Olympia on Friday night.
16 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Sa...
Associated Press

Trump says an indictment would not end presidential campaign

Former President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would continue his third presidential campaign even if indicted.
16 hours ago
Macklemore...
Michael Simeona

Macklemore shows good side of Seattle in ‘No Bad Days’

Ben Haggerty, better known as 'Macklemore,' knows how to show the good side of Seattle in his latest music video 'No Bad Days.'
16 hours ago
Mama Blue...
Michael Simeona

Beloved Seahawks fan ‘Mama Blue,’ 92, passes away

Patti Hammond, best known as longtime Seahawks fan 'Mama Blue,' has passed away according to a post on her Facebook page.
16 hours ago
(KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Firefighters battle blaze at former machine shop in Everett

Approximately 40 firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building in south Everett on Friday night, according to the Everett Fire Department.
2 days ago
west seattle...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Police investigating after woman shot, killed in south Seattle

Just after 2:10 a.m., police responded to the 4200 block of South Othello Street after receiving a report of a woman who had been shot.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Investigation underway after deputy exchanges gunfire with ‘suspicious car’ suspect in Shoreline