37-year-old man dies after shooting in Belltown neighborhood

A 37-year-old man died Tuesday after being shot in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, according to Seattle Police.

Officers arrived at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Bell Street after reports of shots being fired.

Police rendered aid to the man as Seattle Fire Department (SFD) personnel were en route to the scene. SFD later transported the man victim to Harborview Medical Center. The victim died when receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unknown. SPD Homicide Detectives will be leading the investigation.

Stolen truck leads to chaos in Stanwood

Dozens of home and car-owners in Smokey Point are seeking reimbursement from a chaotic scene Monday after a man allegedly tore through the neighborhood in a stolen work truck.

Courtney O’Keefe said the 21-year-old suspect led deputies on a chase after the City of Stanwood reported their truck was taken.

“The stolen vehicle came to a stop, he was kind of wedged between a house and a tree,” O’Keefe told KIRO Newsradio. “He also took out a gas meter.”

The crash prompted concerns of a ruptured gas line, as approximately 40 residents were evacuated.

K-9 deputies arrested the man. No injuries were reported.

“He fled on foot,” O’Keefe continued. “A K-9 dog chased and apprehended him.”

The City of Stanwood reported the truck was stolen when a member of their water crew left it unattended outside the treatment plant.

Robbery attempt in Columbia City

Seattle Police arrested two men in connection with an attempted robbery at gunpoint in Columbia City Sunday evening.

Police arrived just after 8 p.m. in the 4700 block of 35th Avenue South after a 22-year-old man reported two unknown men ran up behind him to attempt a robbery. One man grabbed his backpack as the other pointed a handgun at the victim. The suspect with the gun demanded the victim hand over his belongings, but the victim escaped.

The two 14-year-old male suspects were last seen walking southbound on 36th Avenue South. Responding officers searched for the suspects and located them nearby.

Officers recovered a realistic-looking Glock replica.

The suspects were booked into the King County Child and Family Justice Center.