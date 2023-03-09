Close
LOCAL NEWS

DOH launches new webpage to find sexual and reproductive telehealth services in WA

Mar 9, 2023, 5:42 AM | Updated: 6:38 am
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
The Washington State Department of Health has launched a new webpage to find telehealth sexual and reproductive health care services in Washington, the DOH announced in a news release Wednesday.

The DOH webpage offers information on 37 clinics in the Washington State Sexual and Reproductive Health Network that provide telehealth appointments.

Available telehealth services include birth control refills, pregnancy options, counseling, emergency contraceptives, and screenings for sexually transmitted infections.

Gender affirming care and the medication PrEP, for HIV prevention, are available at some sites if a person has received them in the past.

“The past few years have highlighted the importance of people’s ability to connect remotely with healthcare providers,” said the release. “Delays in accessing care can impact sexual and reproductive health outcomes. DOH wants to help make sexual and reproductive health services accessible for more people in the state, including areas with fewer health facilities.”

Existing insurance plans like Medicaid, or Medicare may cover telehealth.

The DOH said more than half of Washington’s counties are experiencing primary care provider shortages, and limited availability of health facilities means rural residents sometimes have to travel long distances for care. The DOH added that this highlights the need for affordable and accessible services in Washington, especially in rural counties.

Telehealth will make it easier for people far from healthcare locations to connect with a provider via phone or video appointments, said the DOH.

“Telehealth is an important way to get more people the sexual and reproductive health care they need when they need it,” said Michele Roberts, Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health, Department of Health. “This option will help increase access in parts of the state where an in-person visit may be challenging. Patients can still receive the same level of care remotely in a setting that suits them best.”

Telehealth services are convenient, and confidential and reduce waiting time, said the DOH.

The DOH encourages people to ask their healthcare providers about telehealth or use the DOH clinic finder to search for more options.

