Remember to spring forward for Daylight Savings on Sunday

It’s that time of year when we spring forward and experience more daylight longer, starting Sunday.

Daylight saving time means we wake up when it is still dark, but when we drive home, it’s still daylight.

Gig Harbor resident and avid gardener Stacey Urner said she loves to be outside. “I look forward to the longer days. It means I can be outside swimming, gardening, walking, and just enjoying the daylight,” she said.

Urner told KIRO Newsradio she’s ready for the change because the winters are hard and dreary, but springtime makes up for it.

Washington Senator Patty Murray sounded off on Twitter.

Changing our clocks twice a year is an absolutely antiquated and ridiculous tradition. Let’s pass the Sunshine Protection Act to extend Daylight Saving Time permanently. pic.twitter.com/WptjKBd03e — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) March 10, 2023

She’s among the Washington legislators who passed a bill in 2019 to keep Washington in permanent daylight saving time. The bill passed 90-6, and Governor Inslee signed it. It still has to be approved by Congress.

You may remember the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, co-sponsored by Senator Murray; however, it has stalled in the house.

But even though longer days with sunshine in the PNW are a plus, AARP reports that losing an hour can have detrimental effects on your health. It reported there are, “five surprising ways your body reacts to daylight saving time.”

Higher risk of heart attack and stroke Impaired decision making Difficulty with memory Appetite changes and cravings Increased irritation

The AARP has tips on how to combat these issues:

Help Your Body Adjust to Daylight Saving Time

Start adjusting in advance. In the days leading up to the time change, head to bed about 15 or 20 minutes earlier each night. Adjusting gradually helps the time change be less of a shock to your system.

In the days leading up to the time change, head to bed about 15 or 20 minutes earlier each night. Adjusting gradually helps the time change be less of a shock to your system. Expose yourself to morning light. As soon as you wake up, try to get outside. The morning light will send a strong wake-up signal to your brain and help reset your internal clock. If you can’t get outside, at least try to get to a window.

As soon as you wake up, try to get outside. The morning light will send a strong wake-up signal to your brain and help reset your internal clock. If you can’t get outside, at least try to get to a window. Cut out coffee by 2 p.m. You may be tempted to down some extra caffeine to get you through the midday slump, but caffeine can linger in your system and hurt your ability to fall asleep.

You may be tempted to down some extra caffeine to get you through the midday slump, but caffeine can linger in your system and hurt your ability to fall asleep. Practice good sleep hygiene. To stimulate sleep after the time change, make sure your bedroom is dark, quiet, and cool. Avoid alcohol and electronic devices before bed, and adopt a calming bedtime routine.

To stimulate sleep after the time change, make sure your bedroom is dark, quiet, and cool. Avoid alcohol and electronic devices before bed, and adopt a calming bedtime routine. Consider a small dose of melatonin. If you still find it difficult to fall asleep, consider taking a small dose of melatonin — half a milligram to a milligram — about 30 minutes before bedtime.

So, what’s your take on DLS? Would you prefer to fall back, spring forward, or change to permanent standard time and never bound back and forth again?

@onairmichelle wants to know if you are happy to spring the clocks forward this Sunday? — MyNorthwest 🌲 (@Mynorthwest) March 10, 2023

