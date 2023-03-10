Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Remember to spring forward for Daylight Savings on Sunday

Mar 10, 2023, 3:45 PM | Updated: 4:26 pm
(File photo)
(File photo)
Micki Gamez's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

It’s that time of year when we spring forward and experience more daylight longer, starting Sunday.

Daylight saving time means we wake up when it is still dark, but when we drive home, it’s still daylight.

Mayfield: I’ve changed my mind about daylight saving

Gig Harbor resident and avid gardener Stacey Urner said she loves to be outside. “I look forward to the longer days. It means I can be outside swimming, gardening, walking, and just enjoying the daylight,” she said.

Urner told KIRO Newsradio she’s ready for the change because the winters are hard and dreary, but springtime makes up for it.

Washington Senator Patty Murray sounded off on Twitter.

She’s among the Washington legislators who passed a bill in 2019 to keep Washington in permanent daylight saving time. The bill passed 90-6, and Governor Inslee signed it. It still has to be approved by Congress.

You may remember the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, co-sponsored by Senator Murray; however, it has stalled in the house.

But even though longer days with sunshine in the PNW are a plus, AARP reports that losing an hour can have detrimental effects on your health. It reported there are, “five surprising ways your body reacts to daylight saving time.”

  1. Higher risk of heart attack and stroke
  2. Impaired decision making
  3. Difficulty with memory
  4. Appetite changes and cravings
  5. Increased irritation

The AARP has tips on how to combat these issues:

Help Your Body Adjust to Daylight Saving Time

  • Start adjusting in advance. In the days leading up to the time change, head to bed about 15 or 20 minutes earlier each night. Adjusting gradually helps the time change be less of a shock to your system.
  • Expose yourself to morning light. As soon as you wake up, try to get outside. The morning light will send a strong wake-up signal to your brain and help reset your internal clock. If you can’t get outside, at least try to get to a window.
  • Cut out coffee by 2 p.m. You may be tempted to down some extra caffeine to get you through the midday slump, but caffeine can linger in your system and hurt your ability to fall asleep.
  • Practice good sleep hygiene. To stimulate sleep after the time change, make sure your bedroom is dark, quiet, and cool. Avoid alcohol and electronic devices before bed, and adopt a calming bedtime routine.
  • Consider a small dose of melatonin. If you still find it difficult to fall asleep, consider taking a small dose of melatonin — half a milligram to a milligram — about 30 minutes before bedtime.

So, what’s your take on DLS? Would you prefer to fall back, spring forward, or change to permanent standard time and never bound back and forth again?

Follow Micki Gamez on Twitter or email her here.

Local News

Kemp...
KIRO Newsradio staff

Jack Stine & Spike O’Neill claim Kemp incident brings up race discussions

The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said it would not file charges against the 53-year-old Kemp, but left the door open for later charges.
19 hours ago
enrollment...
L.B. Gilbert

Washington students still less likely to enroll in college after pandemic

Only half of 2020 Washington high school graduates enrolled directly in a two-year or four-year college after graduating, compared to 59% in 2019.
19 hours ago
child marriages tax vote stricter blood alcohol...
L.B. Gilbert

Stricter blood alcohol limit fails to pass WA state Senate

A bill to lower the legal limit of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol has failed to leave the floor of the state senate before its deadline.
19 hours ago
off-leash...
Frank Sumrall

Seattle looks to create two new off-leash dog parks amid post-pandemic pet boom

Lincoln Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Hamilton Viewpoint Park, West Seattle Stadium, and the Delridge Playfield have been listed as some proposed locations.
19 hours ago
trump desantis...
Michael Medved

Medved: Could Trump Really Pick DeSantis for VP?

Could Trump and DeSantis become running mates, rather than rivals, uniting the Republican Party and leading the way to sweeping victory in 2024?
19 hours ago
520 bridge traffic...
Nate Connors

Montlake traffic closures and more delays likely this weekend

The Montlake Bridge will be down to one lane in each direction between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Remember to spring forward for Daylight Savings on Sunday