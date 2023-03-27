Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

N. Carolina governor signs Medicaid expansion bill into law

Mar 27, 2023, 3:00 PM
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper speaks Monday, March 27, 2023, outside the Executive Mans...
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper speaks Monday, March 27, 2023, outside the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C., before signing a Medicaid expansion law that was a decade in the making. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday signed a Medicaid expansion law that was a decade in the making and gives the Democrat a legacy-setting victory, although one significant hurdle remains before coverage can be implemented, thanks to a Republican-backed provision.

At an Executive Mansion ceremony attended by hundreds, Cooper celebrated passage of expansion legislation, which he’s ardently sought since being first elected governor in 2016. It took Republicans in charge of the General Assembly all this time to come around to the idea and agree to offer coverage to more low-income adults, with federal coffers paying for most of it.

North Carolina has been among 11 states who haven’t accepted expansion from the federal government. States with Republican leaders have recently been considering expansion after years of opposition.

“This law, once implemented, will be the working families bill of the decade,” Cooper said. “Today is a historic step toward a healthier North Carolina.”

The measure contains a proviso that Cooper opposed requiring a separate state budget law to be enacted first for expansion to be accepted and implemented. That makes an enrollment start date unclear and gives the GOP leverage in upcoming negotiations.

Still, Monday’s new law should mean government-funded health coverage to potentially 600,000 adults who earn too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid but too little to received heavily subsidized private insurance. Also coming will be billions of dollars annually from Washington into the state. North Carolina currently has 2.95 million Medicaid enrollees, but Cooper said many others suffer in a health care coverage gap, having to ignore treatable and preventative illnesses.

“While a solution sat just out of reach, with this law I’m about to sign, many of them will be close enough to grab it,” Cooper said, standing next to House Speaker Tim Moore, Senate leader Phil Berger and other expansion supporters.

The two legislators final vote happening Thursday.

Republicans in charge of the legislature had for years knocked down the expansion idea that originated from the 2010 Affordable Care Act. That led to litigation against Cooper and budget impasses between them.

But GOP leaders reversed themselves in recent times, convinced that the state’s Medicaid program was fiscally sound with a switch to managed care, and that Congress would neither repeal the 2010 law nor raise the state’s 10% required share of expenses.

“Now we have a Medicaid system that is stable,” Berger said. “By transforming our state’s Medicaid program, we’re now in a place where our system can handle those additional enrollees.” Republicans also were attracted to an additional two-year $1.75 billion payout for North Carolina from the federal government if it expanded Medicaid.

A persistent coalition of expansion proponents — with the governor and his Cabinet leading the charge — had helped build pressure toward a deal.

“I’m thankful for Gov. Cooper, who has pushed the need for health care since the beginning and didn’t stop until this was completed,” said Cassandra Brooks, who owns day cares near Raleigh and advocated for expansion after two of her teachers lacking insurance died prematurely.

The expansion fight between Cooper and the legislature began during his first week as governor in 2017. Cooper tried to get President Barack Obama’s administration to approve his expansion request before Donald Trump took office. Moore and Berger successfully sued to block the efforts, citing in part a 2013 state law preventing expansion without express General Assembly approval.

In 2019, Cooper’s demand that expansion be negotiated contributed to a state budget deadlock with GOP legislators that never got fully resolved.

The 2021 budget law contained language to convene a but negotiations stalled. They resumed this winter.

Requiring the budget’s passage for expansion provisions to be enacted means Republicans could fill the budget bill with unrelated items that Cooper opposes. Republicans are now just one House lawmaker shy of holding veto-proof control at the General Assembly.

“I feel confident that we can work together to get something that we can agree on,” Cooper told reporters after the signing, adding that expanding Medicaid if now a question of “when” and not “if.”

Monday’s legislation directs the state’s expansion expenses be paid with hospital assessments. Hospitals also will get money for treating Medicaid expansion patients, and the law will enter them into a federal program for larger reimbursements.

National News

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation an...
Associated Press

Arizona gov steps in; scheduled execution unlikely next week

PHOENIX (AP) — A vow by Arizona’s governor not to proceed with any executions amid lingering questions about the rights of death row prisoners appears to have paused a scheduled execution next week, even though it hasn’t officially been called off. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs won a key battle recently when the Arizona Supreme Court […]
15 hours ago
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Linda Erb, vice president of animal care an...
Associated Press

Rescued dolphin thrives year after arriving in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A rescued juvenile dolphin that was airlifted from Texas to the Florida Keys about one year ago is thriving and interacting with other dolphins at a Keys-based marine mammal facility, officials said Monday. The orphaned male calf dubbed Ranger was discovered in June 2021. He was stranded near Goose Island State […]
15 hours ago
Tomasz Kosowski, a local plastic surgeon arrested in the death of missing Largo attorney, Steve Coz...
Associated Press

Police: Blood, video link doctor to lawyer’s disappearance

Investigators have blood, video and other evidence linking a Tampa-area plastic surgeon to the disappearance and presumed death of a lawyer who was representing former colleagues the doctor is suing, prosecutors said in court documents filed Monday. The lawyer’s body has yet to be found, but prosecutors have charged Dr. Tomasz Kosowski with first-degree murder. […]
15 hours ago
FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin spea...
Associated Press

Judge: District attorney can’t be co-counsel in Baldwin case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge said Santa Fe’s district attorney shouldn’t serve as co-counsel in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a 2021 movie rehearsal. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Monday said the district attorney should either lead […]
15 hours ago
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as th...
Associated Press

Mass school shootings kill 175 from Columbine to Nashville

Mass shooters have killed hundreds of people throughout U.S. history in realms like stores, theaters and workplaces, but it is in schools and colleges where the carnage reverberates perhaps most keenly — places filled with children of tender ages, older students aspiring to new heights and the teachers planting the seeds of knowledge, their journeys […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Minnesota suit against e-cigarette maker Juul goes to trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is slated to lead off opening statements expected for Tuesday in his state’s lawsuit against Juul Labs – marking the first time any of the thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker over its alleged marketing to young people is going to play out in a courtroom. […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
N. Carolina governor signs Medicaid expansion bill into law