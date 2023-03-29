Close
LOCAL NEWS

Car crashes into truck shielding workers, WSDOT urges caution

Mar 29, 2023, 10:02 AM
crashes...
(Photo from WSDOT)
(Photo from WSDOT)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into the back of an attenuator truck Tuesday night on Interstate 5 near Union Street.

The truck was parked behind a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crew in order to protect the workers.

Retail theft sting operation leads to 23 arrests in Gig Harbor

No workers were injured, and Washington State Patrol arrested the driver for DUI.

WSDOT is urging drivers to be cautious around construction crews to prevent fatal accidents from occurring.

“Stay alert, eyes ahead. Stay focused, eliminate distractions, drive slowly near our crews, and please treat road workers with kindness,” WSDOT tweeted.

