Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Heat wave in Asia made 30 times more likely because of climate change, scientists say

May 17, 2023, 4:17 AM

FILE - Cricket fans cover their heads with a long scarf to shield themselves from heat during an In...

FILE - Cricket fans cover their heads with a long scarf to shield themselves from heat during an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match in Lucknow, India, April 22, 2023. A searing heat wave in parts of southern Asia in April this year was made at least 30 times more likely by climate change, according to a rapid study by international scientists released Wednesday, May 17. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BENGALURU, India (AP) — A searing heat wave in parts of southern Asia in April this year was made at least 30 times more likely by climate change, according to a rapid study by international scientists released Wednesday.

Sizzling temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) were recorded in monitoring stations in parts of India, Bangladesh, Thailand and Laos last month — which was unusually high for the time of year.

The climate change-fueled heat caused deaths, widespread hospitalizations, damaged roads, sparked fires and led to school closures in the region.

The World Weather Attribution group uses established models to quickly determine whether climate change played a part in extreme weather events. While the studies themselves are not yet peer-reviewed, which is the gold standard for science, they are often later published in peer-reviewed journals.

In Thailand, high temperatures mixed with humidity meant multiple regions across the country were affected with 13 people dying due to heat at a public event outside India’s business capital, Mumbai. The eastern Indian state of West Bengal closed all schools and colleges for a week.

The study found that temperatures were at least 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter in the region because of climate change.

If the global average temperature reaches up to 2 degrees Celsius warmer than it was in the late 1800s, the April heatwave could occur every one to two years in India and Bangladesh, the study said. Currently, the world is around 1.1 to 1.2 degrees Celsius (2 to 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial times.

“We see again and again that climate change dramatically increases the frequency and intensity of heatwaves, one of the deadliest weather events there are,” said Friedrike Otto, a senior climate scientist at Imperial College London and one of the study’s authors.

Heat action plans — which are government-run and funded and aim to help people deal with extreme heat through awareness programs, training for healthcare workers and affordable cooling methods — need to be implemented faster in India and other heat-affected countries, the study’s authors said.

“Access to healthcare and to cooling solutions like fans and air conditioners is missing for a lot of the population in this region,” said Emmanuel Raju, director of the Copenhagen Centre for Disaster Research at the University of Copenhagen and another of the study’s nearly two dozen authors.

Raju emphasized that heat affects the poorest people and people whose work requires them to be outside — farmers, street vendors and construction workers — the most.

“It’s important to talk about who can cope and adapt to heat,” he said. “Many are still recovering from the pandemic, and from past heatwaves and cyclones, which leaves them trapped in a vicious cycle.”

The southern Asian region is considered among the most vulnerable to climate change in the world, according to various global climate studies. But India, the largest country in the region and the most populous in the world is also currently the third highest emitter of planet-warming gases.

Scientists say that drastic measures to reduce carbon dioxide emissions immediately is the only solution.

“Heat waves will become more common, temperatures will rise even more and the number of hot days will increase and become more frequent” if we continue to pump greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, said Chaya Vaddhanaphuti, a professor at the Chiang Mai University in Thailand and a co-author of the study.

Vimal Mishra, a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology in Gandhinagar who studies the region’s climate, acknowledged the importance of studies that help attribute specific weather events to climate change but said more action needs to be taken.

“We should go beyond attribution and talk about how climate change is affecting weather fundamentally and look at how we can develop climate resilience,” he said.

___

Follow Sibi Arasu on Twitter at @sibi123

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

World

FILE - President Joe Biden poses for photos with Pacific Island leaders including Solomon Islands P...

Associated Press

Hopes for historic Pacific visit dashed after President Joe Biden cancels trip to Papua New Guinea

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Papua New Guinea had declared next Monday a public holiday in anticipation of an historic visit by U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders from the region. Police were tightening security, billboards were going up, and people were getting ready to sing and dance in the streets. Expectations were high […]

4 hours ago

A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Pric...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Japan rises on GDP data; rest of region shaky

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed Wednesday as Japan’s benchmark jumped on the news of solid economic growth data, while the rest of the region was mired in uncertainty. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% to finish at 30,093.59. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.5% to 7,199.20, after a better-than-expected wage increase report. The […]

4 hours ago

Visitors pray before flowers placed at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, ahead of the Group of Sev...

Associated Press

G-7 leaders likely to focus on the war in Ukraine and tensions in Asia at summit in Hiroshima

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The symbolism will be palpable when leaders of the world’s rich democracies sit down in Hiroshima, a city whose name evokes the tragedy of war, to tackle a host of challenges including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions in Asia. The attention on the war in Europe comes just days […]

1 day ago

President Joe Biden speaks during the celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month in the East Roo...

Associated Press

Australia rules out Quad summit going ahead in Sydney without President Biden

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out a so-called Quad summit taking place in Sydney without President Joe Biden, saying the four leaders will talk at the Group of Seven meeting this weekend in Japan. Albanese said Wednesday he understands why Biden pulled out of the summit to focus on […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Gunmen attack US convoy in southeast Nigeria; 2 policemen, 2 consulate staffers killed

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen on Tuesday targeted a convoy of U.S. Embassy staffers in southeast Nigeria, killing two of its local workers and two policemen, the police said. The assailants opened fire on the convoy along a major road in Ogbaru local government area in Anambra State, one of the epicenters of separatist violence […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

China says ready to ‘smash’ Taiwan self-rule as US prepares major arms package, sends advisers

BEIJING (AP) — China’ is prepared to “resolutely smash any form of Taiwan independence,” its military said Tuesday, as the U.S. reportedly prepares to accelerate the sale of defensive weapons and other military assistance to the self-governing island democracy. A recent increase in exchanges between the U.S. and Taiwanese militaries is an “extremely wrong and […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Heat wave in Asia made 30 times more likely because of climate change, scientists say