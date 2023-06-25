Close
LOCAL NEWS

Hundreds gather for Capitol Hill’s annual PrideFest

Jun 25, 2023, 8:42 AM

Capitol Hill PrideFest (KIRO 7)

 Today, hundreds gathered for the 14th annual Capitol Hill PrideFest.

It’s Capitol Hill’s biggest event of the year filled with vendors, beer gardens, and live music. Festivities began early Saturday morning with a march starting around noon.

The festival runs for five blocks along Broadway from East John Street to East Roy Street.

And if you’re in the area, you still have time to join in! The event doesn’t end until 8 p.m.

